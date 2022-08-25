FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. A 17-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the...

