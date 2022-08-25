ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
fox4news.com

5-year-old, 17-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead. A toddler was also injured. The shooting happened just before 2:15 p.m., outside a home on Steel Dust Drive, near Saginaw Boulevard and Boswell Road. Police said...
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
advocatemag.com

2 arrested in connection to shooting of artist injured on Santa Fe Trail

Two men have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting of an artist from Oak Cliff on the Santa Fe Trail, Fox reports. Antonio “Tony” Lechuga was jogging on the trail, which is near his East Dallas home, on the evening of July 15 when he was shot twice. He slowed down near Old East Dallas Work Yard.
WFAA

Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
CBS DFW

Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. A 17-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the...
Texoma's Homepage

Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
CBS DFW

1 killed in southeast Dallas after gunman opens fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was found dead in southeast Dallas early this morning when police responded to reports of an active shooter.Officers responded to a call from the 800 block of Wixom Lane about an active shooter who had hit a nearby home.When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot behind a shed on a vacant property. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but he died at the scene.The victim's identity is currently unknown, and the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify him. Police have not released any information about possible suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Koerner with the Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or by email.
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing-Lela Ervin Russell

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above Critical Missing Person Ms. Lela Ervin Russell. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 1:49am Ms. Lela Russell was last seen on foot at the intersection of Misty Glen Drive and Jade Drive. Ms. Russell may be confused and in need of assistance.
