Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest

LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD search for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say is wanted on various active warrants for thefts from motor vehicles. According to authorities suspect, Warren Harris is accused of thefts from the Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive business that police took place earlier this month. Officials have not released information concerning what Harris is accused of stealing. Police are asking anyone who may know where Harris is, or has information about the thefts that can help in their ongoing investigation to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead

Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks announce non-conference women’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
COLUMBIA, SC

