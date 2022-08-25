ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Job fair next week for Bryan County Hyundai mega site development

By Hollie Lewis
 7 days ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Barnett Southern Corporation will be starting construction on the new Hyundai Plant in Bryan County and they’re looking for local workers to help out.

They’re hosting a job fair on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Best Western Premier located at 103 San Drive in Pooler.

They’re looking to fill at least 120 jobs for heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, foremen, and supervisors.

They’re also offering signing bonuses, some that could be up to $1,200.

Scottie Davis with Barnett Southern said, “They’re being very competitive with wages, bring your resume if you can, if you don’t have a resume, come ready to talk. They’re ready to hire. You do not need experience, if you don’t have it, they are willing to teach. They just need hard workers who are ready to go.”

Barnett Southern is a commercial and industrial site development company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant which broke ground this month.

The $5.5 billion dollar manufacturing facility was announced by Hyundai and the State of Georgia on April 22, 2022, and will employ 8,100 workers in the Savannah area. The megasite will be home to the electric vehicle assembly plant and an adjacent EV battery factory having a significant economic impact on the local market.

During the job fair, there will be a live radio broadcast from local stations and food and drink for applicants. For more information on this event click here.

