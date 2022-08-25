Read full article on original website
abc27.com
One injured in weekend Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after being shot in Harrisburg on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were advised of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
Police investigating suspicious blood found on roadway in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information after discovering a large amount of blood and evidence of traumatic injury on and near a road in Cumberland County. The scene was found on Ashburg Drive around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Silver Spring Township Police believe the suspicious incident occurred overnight, likely between midnight and dawn.
WGAL
2 injured in York County stabbing
Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
msn.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in the video are seen using fireworks...
local21news.com
Man sleeping in vehicle with controlled substance, officers issue arrest
On July 21, shortly after 1 a.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department officers saw a vehicle parked along the side of a state road with the daytime lights of the vehicle running while the engine was off. As officers approached the vehicle they found a white male asleep in...
WGAL
Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
WGAL
1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
local21news.com
Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
Shooting in Harrisburg Sends One to Hospital
HARRISBURG, PA – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Harrisburgh....
Truck driver dies in Cumberland County crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County left one dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Ronald Peterson, 56, of Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Cumberland County Coroner. The crash occurred shortly after 9...
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
local21news.com
Nurse steals identity and over $2,000 from 97-year-old man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lower Allen Township Police were advised to call security from Bethany Village retirement home where a resident reported that his debit card was stolen. After confirming details with security, police say that they were dispatched to the retirement home to meet with the 97-year-old...
local21news.com
Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
local21news.com
Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say
On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
