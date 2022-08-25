ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

One injured in weekend Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after being shot in Harrisburg on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were advised of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
WGAL

2 injured in York County stabbing

Police in York County are investigating a stabbing. According to dispatchers, the stabbing was on on Walton Street in York Haven Borough, just before 4 p.m. Saturday. They said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time. Newberry Township Police are leading...
WGAL

Police: Man injured in road rage shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday morning in Dauphin County, according to police. Swatara Township police said a man told them was driving east on Route 322, down Hummelstown Hill, around 10:30 a.m. and moved into the right lane. Moments later,...
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
local21news.com

Police search for shooting suspect in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard on August 24 at approximately 8:21PM. Authorities say that one victim was found at the incident and was transported to the hospital where they...
FOX 43

Truck driver dies in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County left one dead Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Ronald Peterson, 56, of Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Cumberland County Coroner. The crash occurred shortly after 9...
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
local21news.com

Man chases people with machete in Cumberland County, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police were called to a local truck stop where they found a man chasing people with a machete. On August 25, police stated that they arrived at the scene where 38-year-old Joseph Hone was located with a machete and attempted to resist arrest.
local21news.com

Man arrested after strangling, assaulting family member, police say

On August 24, Upper Allen Police were informed of an active assault on the 600 block of Gettysburg Rd. in Mechanicsburg, PA. Through an investigation, police discovered 29-year-old Cody Moyer assaulted and strangled a female family member. During the assault, Moyer used force preventing her from escaping the structure. Following...
