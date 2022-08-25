Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2021 N.J. turf champion He’spuregold wins dirt debut in Charles Hesse Handicap
OCEANPORT – Trainer Kelly Breen knew he was rolling the dice a little by trying He’spuregold on the dirt for the first time in his career on Aug. 28 at Monmouth Park. But he also saw enough in the morning from the 4-year-old gelding to give it a try.
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Shore Conference Freedom Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Popular outdoor attraction in Red Bank, NJ will remain open this fall
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after-effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely, utilizing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boatlyfe.com
A New Jersey Tripletail?
College kid Steve Coponi had been heading out on his family’s boat, the Liv-Ven 4 Reel, all summer. On August 25, they were fishing around the hi-flier lobster pot markers 20 miles off the New Jersey coastline looking for mahi mahi. Instead they found something strange: a tripletail!. After...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Legendary Court Tavern Doorman Reflects on 30 Years at Rock Club
Marc Lanzoff worked the door for three decades at Bobby Albert's famous New Brunswick rock club: the Court Tavern.
Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thrillist
The 'World's Largest' Go-Kart Racing Track Is Opening Soon in New Jersey
Racers, start your engines. A huge new go-karting and entertainment facility is set to open this fall in Edison, New Jersey. Dubbed the "world's largest" go-kart racing course, the track will be part of a 131,000-square-foot facility that also includes 19 axe throwing lanes, 140 arcade games, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, and more.
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 31
• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will welcome rabbi-turned-cabaret singer Deborah Zecher in a cabaret style musical in-person and Zoom event on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Zecher describes herself as “a rabbi who sings the Great American songbook and more.” Make reservations by visiting www.jhmomc.org, or by calling 732-252-6990.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Much like the universe, the turnpike is ever expanding | Sheneman
Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
thecoaster.net
Asbury Park Officials Hear Plan To Renovate Heating Plant
A developer said he has a plan to transform the heating plant on the Asbury Park boardwalk into a mixed hospitality center. During a routine transfer of a liquor license in Asbury Park at a City Council meeting Aug. 24 officials heard about a plan to transform the long abandoned heating plant at the southern end of the boardwalk into a 60,000-square-foot mixed hospitality center.
Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter
Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 0