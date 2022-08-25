ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oceanport, NJ
Sports
City
Haskell, NJ
City
Oceanport, NJ
boatlyfe.com

A New Jersey Tripletail?

College kid Steve Coponi had been heading out on his family’s boat, the Liv-Ven 4 Reel, all summer. On August 25, they were fishing around the hi-flier lobster pot markers 20 miles off the New Jersey coastline looking for mahi mahi. Instead they found something strange: a tripletail!. After...
HAZLET, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Rosario
Person
Todd Pletcher
Thrillist

The 'World's Largest' Go-Kart Racing Track Is Opening Soon in New Jersey

Racers, start your engines. A huge new go-karting and entertainment facility is set to open this fall in Edison, New Jersey. Dubbed the "world's largest" go-kart racing course, the track will be part of a 131,000-square-foot facility that also includes 19 axe throwing lanes, 140 arcade games, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, and more.
EDISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 31

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will welcome rabbi-turned-cabaret singer Deborah Zecher in a cabaret style musical in-person and Zoom event on Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Zecher describes herself as “a rabbi who sings the Great American songbook and more.” Make reservations by visiting www.jhmomc.org, or by calling 732-252-6990.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Road#Sapling#Haskell Stakes#Pinnacle Racing Team
NJ.com

Much like the universe, the turnpike is ever expanding | Sheneman

Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park Officials Hear Plan To Renovate Heating Plant

A developer said he has a plan to transform the heating plant on the Asbury Park boardwalk into a mixed hospitality center. During a routine transfer of a liquor license in Asbury Park at a City Council meeting Aug. 24 officials heard about a plan to transform the long abandoned heating plant at the southern end of the boardwalk into a 60,000-square-foot mixed hospitality center.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter

Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy