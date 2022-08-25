ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Companion
3d ago

This sounds like criminal neglect. Failure to secure your firearm.

Don Wills
3d ago

Although I'm sure the parents are grieving, if you're going to have children and a gun in the house, Precautions need to be put in place.

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot

A local 3-year-old died after shooting himself with a firearm found inside his home on Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers and emergency responders went to a call at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community off 5200 NE 39th Ave. at 5:57 p.m. about a child-involved shooting. The...
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
