Read full article on original website
David Companion
3d ago
This sounds like criminal neglect. Failure to secure your firearm.
Reply(1)
11
Don Wills
3d ago
Although I'm sure the parents are grieving, if you're going to have children and a gun in the house, Precautions need to be put in place.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
click orlando
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
WCJB
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
Lake City on the search for missing teen: Have you seen her?
LAKE CITY, Fla — Abigail Law was last seen on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Meridian in Lake City on Michigan Street where she lives. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and, gold flip flops. She left her home that afternoon; but nobody knows where she was going.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
fox35orlando.com
Ex-girlfriend of murdered Central Florida deputy arrested, sheriff's office says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot
A local 3-year-old died after shooting himself with a firearm found inside his home on Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers and emergency responders went to a call at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community off 5200 NE 39th Ave. at 5:57 p.m. about a child-involved shooting. The...
WCJB
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop. After searching his car, officers found...
alachuachronicle.com
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
WCJB
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
Comments / 8