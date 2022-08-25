ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

WDTN

Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year

Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
URBANA, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend

Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
Jeffery Mac

21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding Day

This case centers around 28-year-old Niqui McCown. Niqui was a prison guard who recently got engaged to her fiancé Bobby Webster. Niqui’s life was looking up and there were a lot of things to be excited about. However, one day she went to her mom’s house incredibly upset. On July 22nd, 2001, she told her mother about an incident while she was at a laundromat. She told her mother that two men were repeatedly harassing her while she was doing her laundry. She expressed to her mom that she was too afraid to return for her laundry out of fear of seeing the men again. Niqui eventually left her mother’s house and was never seen again.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon

FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Then – Now 119 South Main Street

Then – In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market (photo #1). Next door to the north at 117 S. Main St. was the Urbana Hat Co. The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930 (photo #2). In 1938 the Brinnon IGA grocery was at this address.
URBANA, OH
WDTN

GALLERY: WDTN participates in Clear The Shelters 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The WDTN news team and the Dayton’s CW talent made their way around the Miami Valley Saturday to promote Clear The Shelters and help many pets find their new homes. Animal shelters across the country once again teamed up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Couple celebrate 60th anniversary

TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club. They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker. They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
LIMA, OH
dayton937.com

Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia

Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
XENIA, OH

