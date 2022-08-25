Read full article on original website
Related
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
msn.com
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911 operator in Montgomery County, she...
The ‘Arts in the District’ block party set to be held today in Oregon District
DAYTON — The ‘Arts in the District’ block party is set to kick off in the Oregon District later today. From noon until 6:00 p.m., attendees will be able to celebrate with free, family-friendly activities on Fifth Street in Dayton. Local artists and vendors will be at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival Opens Next Weekend
Harveysburg, Ohio – Shine your armor and sharpen your swords the Ohio Renaissance Festival is back for its 2022 season. This 35-acre permanent village has been authentically and historically re-created in the flavor of 16th Century England. Visitors will see a full day of entertainment including full-armored Jousting the...
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding Day
This case centers around 28-year-old Niqui McCown. Niqui was a prison guard who recently got engaged to her fiancé Bobby Webster. Niqui’s life was looking up and there were a lot of things to be excited about. However, one day she went to her mom’s house incredibly upset. On July 22nd, 2001, she told her mother about an incident while she was at a laundromat. She told her mother that two men were repeatedly harassing her while she was doing her laundry. She expressed to her mom that she was too afraid to return for her laundry out of fear of seeing the men again. Niqui eventually left her mother’s house and was never seen again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
FAIRBORN — Demolition of the former Fairborn Primary School may start this week as the initial part of a two-phased project to convert much of the 10-acre site into a playground. Most of the eight bids for the work to tear down the 65-year-old building at 4 West Dayton-Yellow...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
Urbana Citizen
Then – Now 119 South Main Street
Then – In 1921, 119 South Main Street was occupied by the J. Perry Hance Auto Tire Store and the H. H. Dovell Fruit & Produce Market (photo #1). Next door to the north at 117 S. Main St. was the Urbana Hat Co. The J. A. Shuemaker Tire & Accessory Store was at 119 S. Main St. in 1930 (photo #2). In 1938 the Brinnon IGA grocery was at this address.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GALLERY: WDTN participates in Clear The Shelters 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The WDTN news team and the Dayton’s CW talent made their way around the Miami Valley Saturday to promote Clear The Shelters and help many pets find their new homes. Animal shelters across the country once again teamed up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in […]
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
‘This is it;’ Wayne High School graduate involved in NASA’s Artemis 1 launch
HUBER HEIGHTS/CAPE CANAVERAL, FL — A 2008 Wayne High School alum, who works at NASA, will be involved with tomorrow’s launch of Artemis 1, according to Huber Heights City Schools. >>NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits. Randy Eckman, a trajectory analyst and mission designer...
miamivalleytoday.com
Couple celebrate 60th anniversary
TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club. They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker. They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Austin Landing hosts taco, nacho themed festival today
MIAMISBURG — Ever wanted to try a taco flavored funnel cake? Well now is your chance. A new festival is coming to Austin Landing this afternoon with dozens of vendors offering different types of tacos and nachos. The “Nacho Typical Festival” will run from 3-10 p.m. at Austin Landing...
Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
dayton937.com
Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia
Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
Comments / 0