ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 8

Bj Menter
3d ago

What does the governor have to do with this? Honestly, does anyone teach about local, state, and federal government anymore in our classrooms?

Reply(1)
2
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot in reported road rage encounter near Utica

Forestport, NY — A man was shot on state route 28 Saturday evening near Bear Creek Road. State Police said he was shot in a road rage encounter involving several motorcycles. Troopers found the victim with a gunshot wound at 4:37 PM. He was driving a Chevy Impala. The...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton Police investigate stabbing

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
FULTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Aberdeen Terrace
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — A 46-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse Police say. On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:25 p.m., officers say a shooting happened at the 100 block of Onondaga Avenue. They found the 46-year-old man on the scene. He is expected...
WCVB

Mass. couple beat, raped woman in NY motel with kids in room, Onondaga County Sheriff says

DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.
DEWITT, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Suspect in N. Meadow Street stabbing arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man is charged with a stabbing last week in Ithaca. Police say Zahmear Lawson stabbed the unnamed delivery driver in the shoulder last Wednesday evening on North Meadow Street. Investigators do not believe Lawson and the victim knew each other. Lawson is charged...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.9 WOUR

Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

22-year-old recovering after shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Felony gun charge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a gun charge. Ithaca Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Floral Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say a passenger fired multiple shots out of the sunroof of the vehicle before fleeing. After a brief pursuit, the car stopped on Elm Street near West Village Place. Police say they found a loaded handgun and spent casings in the vehicle. The man who fired the gun was allegedly 19-year-old Joshua Rice. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews battle another fire at Vinette Towers over a month after fireworks explosion

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire on the fifth floor of Vinette Towers Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to the 947 Pond Street Apartment building around 3:39 pm after a 911 caller reported a very strong odor in the building. Firefighters arrived in less than 3 minutes and saw smoke coming out of a window on the 5th floor. Crews made their way to the fifth-floor apartment with a hose line and extinguished the fire.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy