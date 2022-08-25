DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.

DEWITT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO