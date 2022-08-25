Read full article on original website
Bj Menter
3d ago
What does the governor have to do with this? Honestly, does anyone teach about local, state, and federal government anymore in our classrooms?
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses honorary police, fair safety, and drugs
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed why "Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno became an honorary SPD officer, how efforts at the fair have been going to keep...
cnycentral.com
Man shot in reported road rage encounter near Utica
Forestport, NY — A man was shot on state route 28 Saturday evening near Bear Creek Road. State Police said he was shot in a road rage encounter involving several motorcycles. Troopers found the victim with a gunshot wound at 4:37 PM. He was driving a Chevy Impala. The...
localsyr.com
Fulton Police investigate stabbing
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street. Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She...
Almost 300 guns - including 177 ‘ghost guns’ - received in Utica gun buyback
City of Utica, N.Y. — Almost 300 guns, including 177 “ghost guns,” were collected during a gun buyback event Saturday in the City of Utica. People were allowed to bring their guns to the event and no questions asked turn them in, according to a news release from the New York Attorney General’s Office.
16-Year-Old Charged in Utica Shooting
UTICA, NY – A 16-year-old was taken into custody after a shots fired call on...
Child found alive in Syracuse apartment with bodies of man, woman; deaths treated as murders
Syracuse, N.Y. — Prosecutors confirmed the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Syracuse apartment are being investigated as murders and that a child was found alive in the apartment. Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, were found dead in the apartment at 3:37 p.m....
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
Baby died when mom, boyfriend gave him fentanyl to calm him: prosecutor
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County, N.Y., district attorney. The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse...
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
localsyr.com
46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — A 46-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse Police say. On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:25 p.m., officers say a shooting happened at the 100 block of Onondaga Avenue. They found the 46-year-old man on the scene. He is expected...
WCVB
Mass. couple beat, raped woman in NY motel with kids in room, Onondaga County Sheriff says
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing several charges after they allegedly beat and raped a New York woman in a motel room with children present. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York, for a reported sex offense Tuesday morning. The victim told officers she met an adult couple at the motel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children, investigators said.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Suspect in N. Meadow Street stabbing arrested
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man is charged with a stabbing last week in Ithaca. Police say Zahmear Lawson stabbed the unnamed delivery driver in the shoulder last Wednesday evening on North Meadow Street. Investigators do not believe Lawson and the victim knew each other. Lawson is charged...
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
Fifth floor kitchen fire at Syracuse’s Vinette Towers displaces one person
Syracuse, N.Y. — A kitchen fire at the Vinette Towers Saturday displaced one resident who lived inside the 12-story apartment building, firefighters said. A 911 caller told dispatchers they smelled a strong burning odor at about 3:39 p.m. in the building at 947 Pond St., according to a news release by the Syracuse Fire Department.
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
2 found dead in Syracuse apartment; they appear to have been shot, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and a woman have been found dead - apparently both shot - in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse police said the bodies of the two adults were found at 3101 Burnet Ave., an apartment building. The building is between South Midler Avenue and North Thompson Road.
localsyr.com
22-year-old recovering after shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
whcuradio.com
Felony gun charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a gun charge. Ithaca Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Floral Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say a passenger fired multiple shots out of the sunroof of the vehicle before fleeing. After a brief pursuit, the car stopped on Elm Street near West Village Place. Police say they found a loaded handgun and spent casings in the vehicle. The man who fired the gun was allegedly 19-year-old Joshua Rice. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.
Motorcycle driver and passenger hospitalized after crash with drunk driver, troopers say
Salisbury, N.Y. — A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a vehicle driven by an intoxicated woman in Herkimer County on Saturday, troopers said. Edward J. Olejarnik, 52, of Whitesboro, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle at 8:12 p.m. on Route...
cnycentral.com
Crews battle another fire at Vinette Towers over a month after fireworks explosion
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire on the fifth floor of Vinette Towers Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to the 947 Pond Street Apartment building around 3:39 pm after a 911 caller reported a very strong odor in the building. Firefighters arrived in less than 3 minutes and saw smoke coming out of a window on the 5th floor. Crews made their way to the fifth-floor apartment with a hose line and extinguished the fire.
