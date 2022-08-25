Read full article on original website
Former 49er Richard Sherman has strong feelings about team's handling of Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
Sherman's never been one to hold back on air.
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said Sunday night. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 29, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
