Dion Wright had never run from an opponent on the basketball court. But now his friends were firing text after text accusing him of doing just that. It was mid-July, and the former St Bonaventure University player was on a team competing in the Drew, the famed summertime league that regularly draws NBA stars trying to keep their skills sharp during the offseason. Wright was supposed to miss some time at the Drew, which as usual was taking place in his hometown of Los Angeles, because he had flown to Buffalo for another tournament offering a $1m cash prize.

