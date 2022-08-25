Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Related
NC State looks to end curse that has defined college football in North Carolina
NC State ... stuff ... has defined Wolfpack athletics for the much of the past four decades. Now there’s the most dangerous thing of all: hope that the futility might just end.
Former 5-star North Carolina football CB Tony Grimes forced to exit after scary injury
The University of North Carolina football world is holding their breath during their game against Florida A&M after one of their best players went down with an injury. Tony Grimes is one of the better corners in the country this year. His presence on the Tar Heels has helped them greatly in the last few years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot
Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Florida A&M updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against a Division II opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Live updates. (48)
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina and Mack Brown helping meet a need for his program. The post Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Willie Simmons knows what his FAMU players are going through
FAMU head coach Willie Simmons is all too familiar with how it feels to lose eligibility at a moment's notice. The post Willie Simmons knows what his FAMU players are going through appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Ellicott City volleyball player attending Duke
PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday.The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus, the statement said."We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement said. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke...
UNC football opener will be played as scheduled despite Florida A&M eligibility issues
FAMU would’ve lost $450,000 in liquidated damages if it called off the game this week. Instead, the game will go on as scheduled and the Rattlers could be down as many as 20 players.
Wake Forest Football 2023 recruiting class high school results - Week 2
The Wake Forest Football coaching staff have assembled a 2023 recruiting class ranked in the top-40 nationally, with an average 247Sports composite rating of 86.29. Let's take a quick look on how they fared in the second week of high school action. Stats/Notes: 12 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 6...
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
East Forsyth hands Rolesville stunning loss in early-season high school football clash
Two teams considered among the top squads in North Carolina met in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football calendar on Friday night. Here’s how the game played out.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1