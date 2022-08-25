When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO