saturdaydownsouth.com

Duke's Mayo Bowl reveals disturbing new mascot

Duke’s Mayo Bowl has come out with a mascot. The bowl game in Charlotte, known most recently for its mayonnaise bucket poured over the winning coach, calls the mascot Tubby, which came after fan suggestions and a vote. The features of Tubby show off some notably bushy eyebrows, with yellow pants and red shoes.
DURHAM, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
College Sports
City
Sports
State
Maryland State
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits

At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Baltimore

BYU bans fan who yelled slur at Ellicott City volleyball player attending Duke

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday.The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus, the statement said."We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior," the statement said. "We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

