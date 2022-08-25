ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Public health alert: Plastic and blue dye in chicken tenders sold at a big box club

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The problem with the gluten free Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders in the USDA’s public health alert isn’t that they aren’t gluten free, but that they might not be plastic free.

A customer complaint caused the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service to issue the alert about the frozen chicken sold only at BJs Wholesale Clubs. It warns that the chicken “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.”

A recall wasn’t requested because the tenders aren’t being sold anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Re1ta_0hV8OA9y00
Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free USDA

This covers 42-ounce plastic bags of the tenders with lot No. 2193 on the bag above the best by date of 07/12/23. Return the chicken for a refund or toss it in the trash.

If you have a question about this alert, call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703.

