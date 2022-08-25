Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pac-Man World Re-Pac
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the remaster of the 3D platforming game Pac-Man World, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The launch trailer showcases Pac-Man's various abilities and the bosses you'll encounter.
IGN
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
IGN
Sandwalkers Gameplay Overview Trailer
Sandwalkers is a roguelike turn-based exploration game. Build your team, traverse varied hostile environments, face countless dangers, and gain knowledge that will help you find and resurrect the Mother Tree Umama.
IGN
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Cyno Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Cyno Ascension Materials? Cyno is a character releasing in patch 3.1. A polearm and electro vision holder, he seems to be occupying the Main DPS role. Some of his rumored ascension materials aren't out yet, namely the Scarab which only comes after the release of 3.1 since it's only found in the desert parts of Sumeru.
IGN
65 - Jeeva Rescued by First Imperator
This Datapoint is found in the Northern bay of the Isle of Spires, where the Shrouded Heights Vista Point is (it's South-West of the giant Horus smashed into the Golden Gate bridge). In the waters here, visible from the map screen, is a domed building (known as the Palace of...
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
IGN
30 - A Hui Hou
This Datapoint is found at the Southern end of the Stillsands Ruins. From the map, look for a large circular rooftop: it may have Bristlebacks on top when you get there. Go to the path in the sand that runs along the South of the rooftop, then look for a shaft with large windows: use the handholds to climb in from the South-West side, and the Datapoint will be here in the corner.
Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries
Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...
IGN
Leaker Reveals More Details For Need For Speed 2022
Need for Speed is a franchise that is synonymous with the racing games genre and the players are aching for a new instalment to the franchise. Recently we learned about a leak which provides certain details about the effects, features and character design that will be used for NFS 2022. This leak came from popular subreddit, r/GamingLeaksAndRumours. He spoke about the cartoonish effects and returning features and modes to the game which he learned about from a buddy at EA.
IGN
20 - Liability Question
This Datapoint is found in the North-East area of The Stillsands ruins, specifically a collection of buildings with a Canister Burrower Site. It'll be directly East of the Stillsands Relic Ruins and North-East of The Tower of Tears / Hidden Ember. From the map, you'll see that there's two rows...
IGN
Deal Alert: Score the New 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 OLED 4K TV for $1796.99
Note this deal expires today, August 26. Woot is offering the lowest price we've seen for the new 2022 LG evo C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This best-in-class TV normally retails for $2499.99. We've seen it for as low as $1996.99, but Woot has it today for only $1796.99 after an extra $100 off instant discount that is applied during checkout. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.
IGN
61 - Forever Young
This Text Datapoint is found in the North-Eastern part of the Isle of Spires. Here, look for a Fire Clawstrider Site on the inner coast: just West of it through a cathedral is a tent area on top of a building in the sand.
IGN
Ritual Sword Talisman
A talisman patterned after swords used in ritual combat held to honor the Erdtree. Raises attack power when HP is at maximum. The practice had died out by the age of King Consort Radagon, but remains of the arenas where ritual combat took place can still be found in every land.
IGN
45 - Idiot Army Trial
This Datapoint is located in the Sheerside Mountains. Look for a Tremortusk Site on an ice lake located North-North East of the Sky's Sentry output. Up a cliff to the North of it is an Old One's AA Gun, with a Fire Bellowback Site just North of it. Check the railing going around the base of the AA Gun to get the Datapoint.
IGN
Crimson Seed Talisman
The Crimson Seed Talisman can be obtained by unlocking an imp seal with a Stonesword Key in the Sainted Hero's Grave, located in the east side of the Altus Plateau on a high platform. The talisman can be found at the start of the mini dungeon.
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
63 - Oops
This amusing Datapoint, originally missing from the game, is found in the Widemaw Site lake on the Isle of Spires. It can be found on some ground-level rubble in the ruins North-East of the Relic Ruins.
Comments / 0