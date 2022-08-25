ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case Dismissed: Report

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Michelle Branch 's domestic assault case has been dismissed.

Amid her divorce from Patrick Carney , the singer's misdemeanor charge was dismissed by Judge Gale Robinson following the request of the state of Tennessee. The decision was made during a court appearance on Wednesday, August 24, according to records.

Branch was taken into police custody on Thursday, August 11, at 2 a.m. local time in Nashville after police were called to her home for a possible domestic disturbance. According to court docs, Branch slapped the rocker "in the facial area one or two times," which led to her arrest.

MICHELLE BRANCH FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM PATRICK CARNEY AFTER ARREST, DEMANDS PRIMARY CUSTODY & CHILD SUPPORT

She was released the same day after posting $1,000 bail.

Following the shocking incident, Branch filed for divorce on Friday, August 12, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Branch first hinted at trouble behind closed doors for the two on Wednesday, August 10, implying in a tweet she later deleted that Carney had been disloyal while she was at home caring for their children, 4-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie , who was born in February.

The next day, the songstress directly addressed their crumbled marriage, saying in a statement: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."

She added: "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

‘THE RUG HAS BEEN COMPLETELY PULLED FROM UNDERNEATH ME’: MICHELLE BRANCH DIVORCING THE BLACK KEYS DRUMMER PATRICK CARNEY AFTER 3 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The singer, 39, met the Black Keys drummer, 42, in 2015, while Carney was working on his soon-to-be ex-wife's Hopeless Romantic album. The former flames tied the knot in 2019 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

Despite Branch's drama-filled month, she is still focusing on her career. In the early hours of Thursday, August 25, the brunette babe teased the release of her upcoming album, The Trouble With Fever .

Promoting her highly-anticipated album on her Instagram page, Branch offered lyrics to one of her songs titled "Not My Lover," and it seems to be on par with rumors her ex stepped out on her. "When you said you didn't love her, you were just a liar," she captioned her Instagram post featuring her gazing into the camera as she rests her head on an old TV in a dimly blue-lit room.

Us Weekly reported Branch's case was dismissed.

