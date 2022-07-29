Read full article on original website
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
Uvalde, Texas parent Adam Martinez reacts to the statement from fired school district police chief Pete Arredondo. He also discusses safety issues and says his son is not ready to return to school.
Indian authorities started evacuating thousands of people from their homes on Saturday ahead of the demolition of two 40-story skyscrapers in a residential area on the outskirts of New Delhi, officials and local media said.
Three current or former San Diego State University football players, including the Buffalo Bills' newly drafted punter Matthew Araiza, are accused of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party last year, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorney for the plaintiff identified in court documents as Jane Doe.
A former inmate who alleges her newborn died in the hospital after staff at a California jail was slow to respond to her medical emergency -- including stopping at Starbucks as they drove her to the hospital -- has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement in her federal wrongful death lawsuit.
The release by noon Friday of a redacted affidavit could offer a tiny but tantalizing window into Donald Trump's legal plight over his holding of classified documents at his Florida home amid signs he and his allies are privately growing more concerned.
A patient being transferred in an ambulance to a Hawaii hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday.
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault and robbery earlier this week of an off-duty officer in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news release Friday.
The big event for investors on Friday is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak about the economy at a gathering of central bankers.
Florida attorney Jon Sale tells CNN’s Kate Bolduan what he thinks is missing from Trump’s legal team as it deals with the fallout of the Mar-a-Lago search.
CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks a campaign tweet from Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker that makes a false claim about Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Alvin the dog.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.
Ken’Adi Nash spoke to ABC’s “Good Morning America” about the terrifying moment when a man grabbed her while taking out the trash.
A pregnant Louisiana woman who alleges she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition says other women should not have to experience her plight.
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
A Republican governor is calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to "semi-fascism."
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
The US audit regulator said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators, taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
