Congress & Courts

nick mckinnon
7d ago

It will look likeWe have evidence that Donald Trump-------------------------------- and our witness, (------,-------)will prove that he -----------------------------. Further more -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------_------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.

Just1American
7d ago

oh so basically you're not going to be able to read anything on it. Democrats using our judicial system to attack a political opponents

natespop
7d ago

of course the probable cause is to be determined as soon as they think they find something to smear him with, they will fill it out then.

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
CNN

John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump's request

Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean says he thinks the Department of Justice is going to set the record straight about the facts surrounding the search of Mar-a-Lago when it files its response to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master.
