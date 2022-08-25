Three of St. Lucie County's public pools are being forced to either close for the day or have adjusted hours due to lifeguard shortages. "You would think we would be open 24/7 since we're in Florida," Avianna Gates, one of the lifeguards still on staff at Ravenswood Pool, said. "The people swimming and everything, we're here for them."

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO