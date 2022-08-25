ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted

Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed. "They were breeding these dogs for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation

Relief is on the way for Florida drivers. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the SunPass Savings Program, which is designed to save Florida drivers tens of millions of dollars. “This is small but important savings," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. "And when you look at everything...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Palm Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
City
North Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
wflx.com

Lifeguard shortages force pools to close, adjust hours

Three of St. Lucie County's public pools are being forced to either close for the day or have adjusted hours due to lifeguard shortages. "You would think we would be open 24/7 since we're in Florida," Avianna Gates, one of the lifeguards still on staff at Ravenswood Pool, said. "The people swimming and everything, we're here for them."
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Rocket built in Palm Beach Co. helping propel Artemis I to moon

A rocket built and tested in Palm Beach County is helping NASA on its newest mission to the moon. Alligators roam off the Beeline Highway and so do rocket scientists. In dirt- and dust-free shoes, gowns and goggles, WPTV stepped into the heart of Aerojet Rocketdyne west of Jupiter with three of their best and brightest employees.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Keiser University student arrested for possessing weapon on school property

A man was arrested Saturday for possessing a weapon on school property in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, Willie Gibson, 22, is from Zion, Illinois. Police received a call from Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student's dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Port Everglades#Canal#After 7#Ne Lagoon Amusement Park#Seacow#Seaworld#Crumpet#Fwc Marine#Scripps Only Content 2022
wflx.com

Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members following a grand jury recommendation. Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson have been suspended effective immediately for "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority," according to a release from the governor's office.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Charlie Crist announces Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate," Crist said of his running mate. "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office."
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie police arrest man after suspicious package found

Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop and a neighborhood was evacuated. At approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash at the 1000 block of Prineville Street, Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro said.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
wflx.com

‘Bowling for Bread’ event raises money to strike out hunger

Thousands of children in Palm Beach County are wondering where they'll get their next meal. On Sunday, a charitable organization held a bowling fundraiser in an effort to strike out hunger. Boca Helping Hands invited local children's charities for a day full of strikes and spares, and even some turkeys.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener

N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy