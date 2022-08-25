Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in West Boca, just north of Broward County. According to a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, one fisherman who was fishing from a canal bank jumped into the water for unknown reasons. Two other...
wflx.com
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to authorities, the facility was recently found guilty of dozens of federal regulation violations, resulting in dogs becoming injured, ill and underfed. "They were breeding these dogs for...
wflx.com
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
More than two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia. They have been finding homes around the country this month. This is the first group of beagles...
wflx.com
Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation
Relief is on the way for Florida drivers. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the SunPass Savings Program, which is designed to save Florida drivers tens of millions of dollars. “This is small but important savings," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. "And when you look at everything...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
Lifeguard shortages force pools to close, adjust hours
Three of St. Lucie County's public pools are being forced to either close for the day or have adjusted hours due to lifeguard shortages. "You would think we would be open 24/7 since we're in Florida," Avianna Gates, one of the lifeguards still on staff at Ravenswood Pool, said. "The people swimming and everything, we're here for them."
wflx.com
Rocket built in Palm Beach Co. helping propel Artemis I to moon
A rocket built and tested in Palm Beach County is helping NASA on its newest mission to the moon. Alligators roam off the Beeline Highway and so do rocket scientists. In dirt- and dust-free shoes, gowns and goggles, WPTV stepped into the heart of Aerojet Rocketdyne west of Jupiter with three of their best and brightest employees.
wflx.com
16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in West Palm Beach shooting
One teen boy was fatally shot and another wounded Friday night in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police received a 911 call for "shots fired" at 9:49 p.m. in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old boy dead outside of an apartment.
wflx.com
Keiser University student arrested for possessing weapon on school property
A man was arrested Saturday for possessing a weapon on school property in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach police, Willie Gibson, 22, is from Zion, Illinois. Police received a call from Keiser University staff that a school investigation led to the discovery of a handgun and two magazines in a student's dorm room on the campus at 2600 N. Military Trail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wflx.com
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members following a grand jury recommendation. Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson have been suspended effective immediately for "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority," according to a release from the governor's office.
wflx.com
Charlie Crist announces Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate," Crist said of his running mate. "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office."
wflx.com
St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team investigates suspicious item
Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive. Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police arrest man after suspicious package found
Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop and a neighborhood was evacuated. At approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash at the 1000 block of Prineville Street, Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wflx.com
‘Bowling for Bread’ event raises money to strike out hunger
Thousands of children in Palm Beach County are wondering where they'll get their next meal. On Sunday, a charitable organization held a bowling fundraiser in an effort to strike out hunger. Boca Helping Hands invited local children's charities for a day full of strikes and spares, and even some turkeys.
wflx.com
Students can't receive basic medical care due to missing consent forms
When you send your kids to school, you expect they will be taken care of if they have a bump or bruise or aren't feeling well. But because of Florida's new "Parental Rights In Education" law, parents must now give written permission for even the simplest heath care treatments. The...
wflx.com
Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener
N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
Comments / 0