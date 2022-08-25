Sunshine and blue sky made a long-awaited return to central and south Alabama Friday. Although, rain remains possible. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into the evening. Although, shower/storm coverage becomes isolated by high school football kickoff. Rain tapers off Friday night, while the sky remains mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures settle in the low to mid 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO