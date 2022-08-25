Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Body of Missing Boater Found on Lake Martin
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing boater near Wind Creek State Park at Lake Martin. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says at about 10:48 this morning, they found the body of 66-year-old Jerry McKinney of Shelby. They say he apparently drowned between 2-4PM Wednesday. McKinney’s body was...
alabamanews.net
A More Routine Summer Weather Pattern This Weekend
Sunshine and blue sky made a long-awaited return to central and south Alabama Friday. Although, rain remains possible. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into the evening. Although, shower/storm coverage becomes isolated by high school football kickoff. Rain tapers off Friday night, while the sky remains mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures settle in the low to mid 70s.
