Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson has reportedly been shot multiple times in an incident stemming from an attempted robbery, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports. The injuries sustained by the running back are not considered to be life-threatening, per the report. Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in […] The post Commanders rookie Brian Robinson reportedly shot multiple times in robbery attempt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bill Belichick gets painfully honest on Mac Jones, Patriots stinker vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick was understandably upset with his team’s performance in Friday’s preseason finale. Not only did the Patriots lose to the Raiders, 23-6, but they also played most of their starters for a quarter-plus and failed to do much against Las Vegas’ backups. When starting quarterback Mac Jones left the field for the final time in Friday’s game, the Patriots trailed, 10-3, with 9:15 remaining in the second quarter – and New England had one more possession than Las Vegas at that point.
‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse

Deshaun Watson has been in the center of the NFL media in the last month for all the wrong reasons. As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault. As a result, Watson was suspended by the NFL 11 games and handed a $5 million fine. Watson’s […] The post ‘I feel like he’s playing us’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson slammed by NFL senior advisor over lack of remorse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jerry Jones
Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury

The Carolina Panthers have a bit of a problem. No, it’s not because of Baker Mayfield: the former Cleveland Browns QB looks great with his new team. No, Carolina’s problem is with his backup. After losing the QB1 battle, Sam Darnold was expected to be the backup to Mayfield. However, in the final preseason game, […] The post Panthers coach Matt Rhule gets real on another Cam Newton return after Sam Darnold injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci

As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as...
DALLAS, TX
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith

The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders release statement on rookie Brian Robinson getting shot

Washington Commanders fans got some scary news on Sunday night regarding their rookie running back Brian Robinson. According to multiple reports, Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It’s still an incredibly scary sight for Washington fans. A few...
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick […] The post ‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle

Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
‘Some ugly stuff out there’: Trey Lance gets brutally honest on disappointing showing in 49ers’ preseason loss to Texans

On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cooper Kupp gets real on Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey named top-10 in NFL Top 100

On Sunday night, the top 20 players from the NFL Top 100 list of the 2021 season was revealed. It only makes sense that the Super Bowl defending champion Los Angeles Rams would be represented. Indeed they were, with Jalen Ramsay, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald each ranking inside the top 10. Ramsay came in […] The post Cooper Kupp gets real on Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey named top-10 in NFL Top 100 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
