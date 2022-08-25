ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances while the services...
MassLive.com

Lightning likely caused fire at Massachusetts home, officials say

A fire that broke out at a home in Watertown was likely caused by lightning striking the house as thunderstorms rolled through the state Friday, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the fire on North Beacon Street around 4 p.m. Flames were coming from the second floor of a two-family home. Shortly after, Deputy Watertown Fire Chief T. McManus ordered a second alarm to be sounded, according to authorities.
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts unsolved homicides: 12 cases that are still searching for leads

Of the 9,686 homicides that took place in Massachusetts from 1965 until 2019, there are 3,749 that remain unsolved, according to statistics from Project: Cold Cases. Some of the cases reappear on anniversaries, gathering headlines with pleas from friends and family for leads and tips in search of finding long sought-after justice. While other cases remain relatively unknown, out of the public eye but of equal importance.
