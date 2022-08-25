Read full article on original website
Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage
The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances while the services...
Jake Oliveira, Sydney Levin-Epstein contest Democratic primary in Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester Senate District
Political and congressional staffer Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and current state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Eric P. Lesser. The primary is Sept. 6 and open to Democrats and those...
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
Maura Healey can deliver for Bay State as governor (Editorial)
The Democratic primary for governor is limited to a single candidate. That does not mean voters should not pay close attention to Maura T. Healey, who will face the Republican primary victor in the Nov. 8 general election. The absence of opposition on the Sept. 6 primary ballot gives Healey...
Survey of Springfield residents impacted by the justice system emphasizes need for housing, jobs
A new survey of Springfield residents who have been incarcerated, or have relatives who have served time, revealed that many people struggle to access support services. The survey is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to asses the needs of families affected by the justice system.
Western Massachusetts students, teachers prepare for first day of school
In a matter of days, yellow buses will take to the road, crossing guards will be at their posts and bells will ring in the start of the new school year. Across Western Massachusetts, communities have been hosting benefits like sneaker and back pack giveaways to get students ready for the big day.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Lightning likely caused fire at Massachusetts home, officials say
A fire that broke out at a home in Watertown was likely caused by lightning striking the house as thunderstorms rolled through the state Friday, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the fire on North Beacon Street around 4 p.m. Flames were coming from the second floor of a two-family home. Shortly after, Deputy Watertown Fire Chief T. McManus ordered a second alarm to be sounded, according to authorities.
Sherry Elander, Carol Cutting named 2022 recipients of William Pynchon Medal for distinguished civic service
SPRINGFIELD - Sherry Elander said it was immediately overwhelming to learn she had been selected as a recipient of the prestigious William Pynchon Medal for public service. Just as immediately came the realization that she did not win it all by herself, she added. “There are a lot of people...
First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state Thursday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the individual is a woman in her 70′s and she was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. “August and September are...
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door
Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Massachusetts unsolved homicides: 12 cases that are still searching for leads
Of the 9,686 homicides that took place in Massachusetts from 1965 until 2019, there are 3,749 that remain unsolved, according to statistics from Project: Cold Cases. Some of the cases reappear on anniversaries, gathering headlines with pleas from friends and family for leads and tips in search of finding long sought-after justice. While other cases remain relatively unknown, out of the public eye but of equal importance.
