ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Eligible Alabama families set to receive summer P-EBT benefits this week

By Nicole Cook
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3eEr_0hV8Lv6800

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program .

More News from WRBL

Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept EBT cards. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022.

Families who received P-EBT benefits during the 2021-22 school year can access the summer benefits on their existing EBT cards in the coming days. EBT cards will be delivered by mail within 20 days to those who are new to the National School Lunch Program. The benefits expire nine months from their issue date, and recipients should keep their cards in case more benefits are added in the future.

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

Summer P-EBT benefits are limited to students who receive free or reduced-price meals from the National School Lunch Program by application or through either the Community Eligibility Provision or a Provision 2 school.

Families with questions about eligibility should contact the schools their children attend.

To become eligible for Summer P-EBT, families may apply for the National School Lunch Program by contacting their local schools no later than Aug. 31.

Support specialists are available to answer questions about P-EBT by phone at 1-800-410-5827 and online from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

Olay
3d ago

What about the dishonest people living in FLA and using a AL address to get benefits. Needs to stop!

Reply
5
Related
msn.com

P-EBT food money now available for some Alabama students: Who qualifies?

Families with children who receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program are to receive Summer Pandemic EBT benefits this week. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama DHR announces roll out of summer P-EBT benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. The benefits cover the summer months retroactively. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program

Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#School Lunch#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Summer P Ebt
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama broadband expansion on the ballot in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past two years, high-speed internet has been crucial for work, school and even seeing a doctor when meeting in person isn’t possible. But 19% of Alabama homes can’t access the emerging definition for broadband, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “The areas of the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Alabama schools searching for milk suppliers ahead of Borden Dairy plant closing in September

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The anticipated closure of Borden Dairy’s production facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi next month has schools across Alabama searching for new milk vendors. More than 100 public school districts, charter schools and government agencies statewide rely on Borden Dairy. Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate is working with the […]
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Springer Opera House awarded grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Springer Opera House was recently awarded a grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, an arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, according to a press release from Springer Opera House. This was done as part of GCA’s initial disbursement of grants for the fiscal year 2023. 213 organizations were awarded […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases

ALABAMA/GEORGIA (WTVM) - Alabama Power customers can earn a $200 reimbursement by purchasing a smart thermostat, and Georgia customers will receive $75. According to Georgia Power, a smart thermostat helps you save energy, time and money at home. Applicants must:. Be an active residential customer of Alabama Power. Purchase and...
GEORGIA STATE
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy