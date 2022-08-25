ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Benzinga

Why Everbridge Jumped Over 17%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday

Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares surged 92% to close at $6.01 on Friday after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 58.2% to settle at $10.33. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
STOCKS

