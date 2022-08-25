Read full article on original website
Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
As signs of the Fall Run begin to trickle into my new home waters of Cape Cod, I am reminiscing on past years spent fishing around the west end of Long Island. Come late August and early September, the fishing out west on L.I. was, and still is vastly different than my occasional night outings on the North Fork. If you’re interested in fishing around the North or South Fork you’ll want to read the Eastern Long Island Fishing Report from OTW Contributor and drone pilot-extraordinaire, Tim Regan.
Herald Community Newspapers
Removing a deck to add a room
Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Every problem has its own solution
Q. We’re buying a house with multiple issues, from a deck to a pool shed, and we think there are changes inside, like the garage was made into a family room. The owner is selling “as is,” and the real estate agents for both sides say it’s really not a big deal. Is it a big deal, and what should we look for? If the deal falls through, at least we need to know if there are issues we need to look for on the next one. Our attorney seemed to agree with the real estate people, by the way.
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
danspapers.com
Food Seen: Westhampton Beach Dining, NoFoDoCo Explosion & More
Find out what’s cooking at Westhampton Beach restaurants, check out live music at Springs Tavern and Grill, read about NoFoDoCo’s recent explosion and more bits and bites from the East End “Food Seen.”. Westhampton Beach Dining. This year, there was a spate of new restaurant openings in...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Senior living project underway at former quarry
Site preparation work, including rock blasting, is underway at what used to be the Lake Street Granite Quarry in Harrison for a 144-unit $42 million assisted living and dementia care community. The Brightview Harrison Senior Living facility is being built at 600 Lake St., following a lengthy approval process. There...
Staten Island’s black vultures: Some fear they are preying on cats and dogs, but wildlife biologist says this is out of their character
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
Gotham Gazette
Who’s Responsible for the Rats in Our Tree Beds?
Rat vigilantes on the Upper West Side are placing exposed rat poison in the tree beds, endangering children and pets. Two Upper West Side dogs, Waffles, a one-year-old rescue coon hound mix, and Beti, a six-year-old terrier mix, are the latest victims; upon ingestion, they were rushed to the vet for treatment and have both since made full recoveries.
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
Herald Community Newspapers
Snouder’s nearing completion
Now nearing the end of its third year of reconstruction, Snouder’s Corner Drug Store is well on its way to completion. It’s estimated the store will be completed by the beginning of spring of 2023 at the latest following a long and arduous journey. Snouder’s was an institution...
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location
Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
wbgo.org
Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area
Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
