Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds August meeting
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Stuttgart with eight members and one guest present. The meeting was opened with the Thought for the Day, “I never make the same mistake twice, I make it five or six times just to be sure I get it right.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart School District Board of Education Profile: Sharon Davidson Konecny
In this profile series introducing the Stuttgart School District Board of Education, members were asked to provide answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Sharon Davidson Konecny. Zone: 4. Year first elected: 2022. Term expires: 2025. Where are you from?. I was...
Grider Field | This soul food restaurant is in a Pine Bluff airport
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A soul food restaurant in a local airport has made Pine Bluff a food destination!. When you think of amazing soul food, you may not think of your local municipal airport but that’s exactly what we’re talking about this week!. The food being...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Susan Lee Madsen of Stuttgart
Susan Lee Madsen, 77, of Stuttgart passed away August 25, 2022. Susan was born June 8, 1945, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Bruce and Rebecca Bennett. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1963. She attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and moved to Stuttgart in 1975. After working for more than 20 years at the Pine Bluff Convention Center as the Group Travel & Services Manager and the coordinator for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame she retired in 2017.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
KATV
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
