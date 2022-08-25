ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Grand Prairie Quilt Society holds August meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Stuttgart with eight members and one guest present. The meeting was opened with the Thought for the Day, “I never make the same mistake twice, I make it five or six times just to be sure I get it right.”
Stuttgart School District Board of Education Profile: Sharon Davidson Konecny

In this profile series introducing the Stuttgart School District Board of Education, members were asked to provide answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Sharon Davidson Konecny. Zone: 4. Year first elected: 2022. Term expires: 2025. Where are you from?. I was...
Obituary: Susan Lee Madsen of Stuttgart

Susan Lee Madsen, 77, of Stuttgart passed away August 25, 2022. Susan was born June 8, 1945, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Bruce and Rebecca Bennett. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1963. She attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and moved to Stuttgart in 1975. After working for more than 20 years at the Pine Bluff Convention Center as the Group Travel & Services Manager and the coordinator for the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame she retired in 2017.
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
