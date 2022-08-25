ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

iheart.com

Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine

(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
CASS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Serving Time For Murder Dies In Custody

A Lincoln man who was serving time at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died while in custody. Department of Corrections officials say 41 year old Kevin Miller died Thursday, August 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for...
LINCOLN, NE
#Homeless Shelter#Violent Crime#Lincoln Police
1011now.com

Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
klin.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit

A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
LINCOLN, NE
kios.org

Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong

A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

State reports inmate death at Tecumseh

TECUMSEH –The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the death of a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate. Kevin Miller, age 41, died on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of...
TECUMSEH, NE
etxview.com

'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident

Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
FREMONT, NE

