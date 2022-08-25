Read full article on original website
WOWT
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Serving Time For Murder Dies In Custody
A Lincoln man who was serving time at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died while in custody. Department of Corrections officials say 41 year old Kevin Miller died Thursday, August 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for...
Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
klin.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Breaks Down During Pursuit
A man is behind bars after Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he led a deputy on a brief chase late Thursday night. Wagner says the deputy saw a vehicle with no license plate around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 34 and Fallbrook and tried to pull it over. “The vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
WOWT
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
Bond set for the man facing charges of terroristic threats at Catholic Charities
The man arrested in the case of an active shooter drill at Catholic Charities in May that traumatized employees, not made aware of the drill, ahead of time, appeared in jail court today.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate missing for over two years was arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate disappeared from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) more than two years ago was arrested Friday in Las Vegas. Officers said Ronald Taylor was taken into custody after leaving CCC-L on May 21, 2020 with another inmate, Brandon Britton. Britton was found and arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020 before being returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
News Channel Nebraska
State reports inmate death at Tecumseh
TECUMSEH –The Nebraska Department of Corrections reports the death of a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate. Kevin Miller, age 41, died on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of...
etxview.com
'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress
A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
