Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis articles highlight the potential of nanotechnology to detect clinically useful biomolecules

South Asian nations facing extreme weather look to Cop27 - but will it deliver?
South Asian countries facing devastating extreme weather events are increasingly looking to Cop27 and in turn, rich countries for more finance – which in itself has become yet another reminder that they are not the ones to have caused the problem in the first place but have become one of the most vulnerable to it.From record-breaking heatwaves and droughts to devastating floods, millions of people in south Asia have are suffering back-to-back extreme weather events on an unprecedented scale in the last few months.Calls for reparations from wealthier countries have only grown even as climate crisis-induced disasters like intensified heatwaves,...
Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged 45–64 couldn’t work due to severe arthritis. Their median income was only a quarter of the income of full-time workers who did not have arthritis. So it is not surprising some people want to try different diets, supplements or therapies to see if they alleviate symptoms or help them gain a sense...
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report ‘moral distress’ during COVID-19 pandemic
CHAPEL HILL, NC – The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer
The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from...
“Polypill” reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a “polypill,” developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
