1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
Two men charged in connection with car stolen from Nashville, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — A dispatch call regarding 30 cars blocking an intersection, reckless driving, and doing donuts led to police chasing two men on foot. Police said it happened on August 27 around 9:49 p.m. at Mallory and Riverport. When police arrived they saw multiple cars leaving the scene...
Man found in blanket in Hermitage identified, was shot
Nashville police identified a dead man found wrapped in a blanket Thursday morning, and authorities said he was shot.
1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Broadway
One person was critically injured in a crash along Broadway early Saturday morning.
Metro Police arrest teen for third time in two months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in two months on 14 new charges, according to Metro Police. Police said Calvin Howse Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday on charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
Nashville teen back in jail for third time in two months, facing 14 new charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old arrested this week is behind bars again for the third time in two months, Metro Police report. Calvin Howse Jr. is facing 14 new criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, and assault against police officers.
Hendersonville PD forged check case leads to Flordia man receiving 15 charges
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man received 15 charges Friday after Hendersonville Police conducted an investigation regarding a forged check that was used at a local bank. On Wednesday, Hendersonville Police received reports of a forged check that a woman used at a local bank. When authorities learned that...
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
News 2 viewer helps identify Subway burglary suspect
A News 2 viewer may have helped Gallatin police crack a case where a thief was hiding inside a Subway store and ended up stealing money.
Homicide detectives investigating after man fatally shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man died following a Thursday night shooting in East Nashville. Police said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road. Omaron Starks, 18, has been identified by police as the victim. Starks was...
Woman charged in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman for the stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Stacey Frost was arguing with a man when it escalated. Frost ended up stabbing the man, who then crossed the street, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
Man arrested for vehicle burglary, other charges
Hendersonville police have arrested a man for vehicle burglary.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Nashville mother pleads for teens to take a pledge against gun violence
Two Nashville non-profit organizations are teaming up to give away free handgun key locks, in an effort to curb the dangerous trend involving teens carrying firearms.
Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Nashville, police say
It's a part drivers don't think much about until it's gone. There has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Nashville police officials said 1,061 converters have been stolen this year.
