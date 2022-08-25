ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
msn.com

Metro Police arrest teen for third time in two months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in two months on 14 new charges, according to Metro Police. Police said Calvin Howse Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday on charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.
fox17.com

One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
WSMV

Woman charged in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman for the stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Stacey Frost was arguing with a man when it escalated. Frost ended up stabbing the man, who then crossed the street, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
