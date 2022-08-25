Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Multi-vehicle crash kills 21-year-old motorcycle rider
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed in a highway crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary...
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
Everett man killed in early morning crash
Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition
A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.The names of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
Multi-vehicle crash involving boat on I-290 in Worcester Friday morning left two people injured
A multi-vehicle crash involving a boat that shut down lanes of I-290 westbound in Worcester Friday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. At 7:30 a.m., State Troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer carrying a boat. The trailer was...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
