Newburyport, MA

CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett man killed in early morning crash

Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. 
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS LA

Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition

A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.The names of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
SAUGUS, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
nbcboston.com

1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say

A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
