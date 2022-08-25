Read full article on original website
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer
The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from...
8 ways to feel less stressed in 10 minutes or less, from mindfulness to adult tantrums
Stress can stem from many sources, whether it’s at work, at home, while travelling, looking after family or dealing with relationship problems, we all know what it’s like to feel overwhelmed and need a time out.According to Life Works latest Mental Health Index, 48% of employed adults say work is their primary source of stress, and it impacts them in a variety of ways: 30% are unable to relax, 29% have difficulty sleeping, while 24% have experienced emotional changes.While it’s important to recognise chronic stress and take steps to address those triggers, sometimes what you really need are speedy ways...
Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged 45–64 couldn’t work due to severe arthritis. Their median income was only a quarter of the income of full-time workers who did not have arthritis. So it is not surprising some people want to try different diets, supplements or therapies to see if they alleviate symptoms or help them gain a sense...
“Polypill” reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a “polypill,” developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
Pediatric cardiologists uncover possible cause of racial disparity affecting congenital heart disease
Race was already known to matter when it came to health outcomes for infants with congenital heart disease (CHD), the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 100 live births. In the first year of life, African Americans are 1.4 times more likely and Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to die due to CHD than Whites. However, no one knew why race affected those outcomes.
Cardiac arrest survival rate rising
The probability of surviving sudden cardiac arrest outside hospital has more than doubled in 30 years. This is shown by a national Swedish register study covering more than 130,000 cases. Sudden cardiac arrest affects some 10,000 people in Sweden annually. Saving them is a race against the clock, and the...
