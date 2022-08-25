It did not take long for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to find his niche on the field for Ohio State. As a freshman, Egbuka showed a knack for returning kicks — leading the Big Ten with an average of 29 yards per return. Egbuka was unable to find the end zone, however, despite several returns being one missed tackle away from him scoring. In his second year in the program, Egbuka is searching for that elusive kick-return touchdown.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO