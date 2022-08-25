ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Kick Return Unit Searching For First Touchdown In Over A Decade

At numerous points last season, Ohio State kick returner Emeka Egbuka appeared just one missed tackle away from ending the 12-year kick return touchdown drought that has plagued the Buckeyes. While Ohio State’s kick return unit was one of the best in the country a season ago, it continued its...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio Stadium Field To Have Sponsored Name, On-Field Sponsorships in 2022

The turf field at Ohio Stadium underwent a makeover during the offseason, with a new-look end zone and various other details changing its complexion. Ohio State announced another new addition to the field design on Friday, as the playing surface will now contain two sponsor logos and be named Safelite Field.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Details Emerge Regarding Chris Holtmann’s Contract Extension

After his first five seasons at Ohio State, men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann reaffirmed his commitment to the university on May 18 — inking a three-year contract extension that would keep him in his position as the Buckeyes’ skipper until the end of the 2027-28 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Recruiting Outlook: Keon Keeley Attending Notre Dame Game, 247Sports Releases Top 100 For 2025

Recruiting Outlook is a regular series on Buckeye Sports Bulletin designed to be your one-stop shop for all news related to the Ohio State football recruiting trail. According to several reports, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep five-star defensive end Keon Keeley (6-6, 242) will take an official visit to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Notre Dame on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
buckeyesports.com

Emeka Egbuka Eyes Impactful Season In 2022

It did not take long for wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to find his niche on the field for Ohio State. As a freshman, Egbuka showed a knack for returning kicks — leading the Big Ten with an average of 29 yards per return. Egbuka was unable to find the end zone, however, despite several returns being one missed tackle away from him scoring. In his second year in the program, Egbuka is searching for that elusive kick-return touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy