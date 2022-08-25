ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer

The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from...
