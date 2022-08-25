Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
bioengineer.org
Therapeutic viruses help turbocharge the immune system against cancer
The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from a wildly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, cholera, diphtheria and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus and SARS CoV-2. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from...
bioengineer.org
New risk score predicts mortality for atrial fibrillation patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement
A large-scale international study led by Mount Sinai has yielded the first risk score that can help predict mortality for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who have undergone a successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and discharged home. A large-scale international study led by Mount Sinai has yielded the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report ‘moral distress’ during COVID-19 pandemic
CHAPEL HILL, NC – The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
bioengineer.org
Tendon tissue plus parathyroid hormone reproduces a normal meniscus
The knee meniscus is an important tissue that protects the joint; if the meniscus is damaged—by sports injury or aging–it often does not heal on its own. There are two surgical methods for treating a torn meniscus: repair with a suture and graft or removal. The knee meniscus...
bioengineer.org
Cardiac arrest survival rate rising
The probability of surviving sudden cardiac arrest outside hospital has more than doubled in 30 years. This is shown by a national Swedish register study covering more than 130,000 cases. Sudden cardiac arrest affects some 10,000 people in Sweden annually. Saving them is a race against the clock, and the...
Comments / 0