Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
New risk score predicts mortality for atrial fibrillation patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement
A large-scale international study led by Mount Sinai has yielded the first risk score that can help predict mortality for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who have undergone a successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and discharged home. A large-scale international study led by Mount Sinai has yielded the first...
bioengineer.org
Pediatric cardiologists uncover possible cause of racial disparity affecting congenital heart disease
Race was already known to matter when it came to health outcomes for infants with congenital heart disease (CHD), the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 100 live births. In the first year of life, African Americans are 1.4 times more likely and Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to die due to CHD than Whites. However, no one knew why race affected those outcomes.
bioengineer.org
Tendon tissue plus parathyroid hormone reproduces a normal meniscus
The knee meniscus is an important tissue that protects the joint; if the meniscus is damaged—by sports injury or aging–it often does not heal on its own. There are two surgical methods for treating a torn meniscus: repair with a suture and graft or removal. The knee meniscus...
bioengineer.org
“Polypill” reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a “polypill,” developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
RELATED PEOPLE
bioengineer.org
Majority of clinicians in US safety net practices report ‘moral distress’ during COVID-19 pandemic
CHAPEL HILL, NC – The distress of doctors and nurses working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has received much attention in news media and academic research, including their moral distress witnessing so many deaths at times when they could offer so little. Much less attention has been paid to the moral distress of clinicians working in other settings during the pandemic.
bioengineer.org
CHOP and Penn Launch Kidney Innovation Center to accelerate discovery and improve treatment of kidney disease across the lifespan
Philadelphia, August 26, 2022—In an effort to improve the lives of children and adults with kidney disease, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine are jointly launching the Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center. The first-of-its-kind center will advance research to transform patient care for those of all ages, focusing on the early detection, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease and its complications.
Comments / 0