Gloria J. Cameron Calcote
Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
No one does fall like Natchez
Football, food, music and more await in the coming months and we can’t wait. After Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed here, some have boasted of Natchez being one of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in America. We would venture to say that Natchez might be the Number One place to be in the fall.
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
Under the Lights: Natchez vs Wilkinson County
NATCHEZ — It was a great night for the Bulldogs as they opened their season with a 55-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. Here are some highlights from the action if you missed it.
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
Christening of American Symphony Tuesday at Ferry Street Landing; pre-event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Natchez Convention Center
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be in Natchez Tuesday for the christening of the American Symphony. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson made that announcement at this week’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. American Symphony is the newest ship in the American Cruise Lines...
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Cecil Alton Burlison
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cecil Alton Burlison, 73, of Crosby, MS, who died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Crosby, MS will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at McNeely Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating; burial will follow at Rosetta Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
Heavy rain postpones Cathedral, ACCS softball games
NATCHEZ — Inclement weather over the last several days has put a damper on MAIS District 3-5A games involving both the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave and the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels. Cathedral, coming off a loss over Silliman Institute that was followed by a win...
NEW LIFE: Funds secured by Williams Dumas Building Foundation for revitalization project
NATCHEZ — On the side of the buildings addressed 707 and 709 Franklin St, faded paint on the decaying mortar reads “Dumas Drug Store.”. This is what the building is known as to the community. Rosalind Williams, who has owned 707 and 709 since the Dumas family had...
‘I have big thoughts,’ Black earns perfect LEAP score in English, wants to become an author
VIDALIA, La. — Meredith Black, a Concordia Parish Academy 11th-grader, said she doesn’t judge a book by its cover, but its thickness. “In Junior High, whenever we went to the library to pick out a book to read, I would always look through the shelves and pick out the thickest book I could find. I figured if they’ve got that much to say, it has to be good. They wouldn’t just go on and on if they didn’t have a lot to say.”
Gallery: Cathedral falls to St. Joe
NATCHEZ — St. Joe Madison won 35-20 over Cathedral Friday night. While it was a tough loss here are some shots from the game.
Snapshots: Bulldogs vs Wildcats
NATCHEZ — Wilkinson County fell 55-0 to Natchez Friday night. Here is a video gallery set to the soundtrack of the schools bands.
Carter leads Rebels past Yellow Jackets with four touchdowns
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the MAIS Class 4A Rebels stunned the Class 5A Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets 31-14 Friday night at Bobby Marks Stadium. Carter completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards...
Davis earns first win, Walton shines under center
NATCHEZ — An ice cold Gatorade bath awaited Natchez Head Coach Steve Davis as the running clock ticked away during the final minutes of the Bulldogs 55-0 defeat of Wilkinson County on Friday. Davis’ son ran onto the sidelines and scooped him up with a smile as Davis won...
Tigers come out on top in slugfest, mud bath
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said the two teams were locked into a defensive struggle. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown...
