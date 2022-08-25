Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Southern conifers: Meet this vast group of ancient trees with mysteries still unsolved
When you think of conifers, tall, conical shaped trees often found in public parks or front yards may spring to mind. But these impressive trees are far more fascinating than you may have realized, as they represent just one piece of an unsolved botanical puzzle. These popular garden trees are...
Phys.org
Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor
Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case. Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site may be oldest evidence of humans in North America
A 37,000-year-old mammoth butchering site, uncovered in New Mexico, might be the earliest evidence of humans in North America, controversial research finds. Some of the bones at the site show signs of being handled by humans or even being used as tools, which is "some of the most conclusive evidence" yet that humans settled in North America much earlier than experts previously thought, according to the new study.
The young woman buried in a CANOE: Scientists discover an unusual burial in Argentina dating back 800 years – and believe the boat was intended to help her on her journey to the afterlife
The remains of a young woman have been discovered buried in a canoe, or 'wampo' in Argentina. Researchers from Universidad Católica de Temuco say the woman, dubbed Individual 3, was buried approximately 800 years ago, and that the boat may have been intended to help her on her journey to the afterlife.
Huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones discovered in Spain
Archaeologists have discovered more than 500 standing stones on a land that was earmarked for avocado plantation in southern Spain, according to reports.Experts believe it is one of the world’s largest complexes of monoliths in Europe.The standing stones were discovered on a piece of land spanning 600 hectares in Huelva in Spain.Archaeologists had sought permission from the Spanish authorities to survey the land because they believed it had historical significance. That is how they discovered the huge complex of monoliths.“This is the biggest and most diverse collection of standing stones grouped together in the Iberian peninsula,” José Antonio Linares, a researcher...
These laminated sheets of gold called the Pyrgi Gold Tablets are one of the oldest books in the world
Pyrgi tabletsCredit: Macalla; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Pyrgi Gold Tablets are a set of three golden plates that date to the beginning of the 5th century BC. The tablets were first discovered in 1964 during excavations at the ancient site of Pyrgi in Italy.
Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons
Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.
Trove of Gold Rings Is Uncovered in ‘Sensational’ Prehistoric Grave in Romania
A prehistoric grave containing 169 gold rings was uncovered by archaeologists in Crișana, Romania. Road construction connecting the city Oradea with the A3 highway revealed the find. The grave belonged to a woman from the Tiszapolgár culture whose hair would have been adorned with the rings. Also found at the site were a multi-spiral copper bracelet, two gold beads, and roughly 800 beads made from bone. “The gold hoard is a sensational find for the period, considering that all the gold pieces from the Carpathian Basin total around 150 pieces. Well, here there are over 160 in just one inventory,” Călin Ghemiş,...
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
Long lost ruins and 'hunger stones' being discovered due to drought
Low rainfall and prolonged heatwaves in the summer of 2022 are causing intense drought in several European countries. As a result, many rivers and streams are currently at historically low levels, causing concern among local populations. As a result of the low water levels, long-lost artefacts and ruins have been...
Discovery fuels Loch Ness Monster believers
A recent discovery by paleontologists working in Morocco’s Sahara Desert has fueled believers of the Loch Ness Monster. Dana Jacobson has more.
sciencealert.com
Researchers in South America Discover A New Species of Tiny But Tough Dinosaurs
Fossils of a small, prickly dinosaur recently discovered in South America may represent an entire lineage of armored dinosaurs previously unknown to science. The newly discovered species, Jakapil kaniukura, looks like a primitive relative of armored dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus or Stegosaurus, but it came from the Cretaceous, the last era of the dinosaurs, and lived between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Pottery, swords and jewelry: Rich Stone Age and early medieval graves found in Germany
Archaeological treasures, including Stone Age pottery and medieval graves with swords and jewelry, have revealed a long history of human habitation near the Danube River in Germany. At the site, in the Geisingen-Gutmadingen district of Tuttlingen, in southwestern Germany, archaeologists discovered one grave from the Neolithic, or Stone Age, that...
