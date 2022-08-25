ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 108

8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rock 108

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Valentine, TX
Rock 108

Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed

How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
GLEN ROSE, TX
Rock 108

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#West Texas#Hideaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Rock 108

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy