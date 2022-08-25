Read full article on original website
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
Moon, here we come: NASA to launch first human-oriented lunar mission in 50 years
After years of conceptualizing, planning and testing, NASA on Monday will take the initial operational step toward returning human astronauts to the moon for the first time in a half-century.
HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after departing for exercises in the US.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred.A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical...
