ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevarsitynews.net

5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD

Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower

A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Dearborn, MI
Business
City
Dearborn, MI
romulusgov.com

Kroger End of Summer Hiring Fair

Looking to get back to work? Come join our team! Kroger Delivery is hiring for all positions at our Romulus, MI fulfillment center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairlane Town Center#Retailer#Cotton Candy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Coloring Station#Prissy Paw Palace#Incredible Burger#Toys
thevarsitynews.net

Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: August 28, 1972

From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
WAYNE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thevarsitynews.net

10 W. Huron St.

One Bedroom Loft - Ten West Lofts has an upscale touch with downtown living. All lofts come with energy star appliances, including washer and dryer, on-demand hot water, high efficient heat and a/c. Each Loft includes hardwood floors, granite counter tops, Pella windows, key fob access and intercom system. Downtown...
PONTIAC, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries

Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy