Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
thevarsitynews.net
5540 Grayton Street OFF BOARD
Awesome East English Village 2 Bedrooms unit - Awesome East English Village 2 Family Home with 2 Bedroom, 1 bath lower level available. large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Full eat-in updated Kitchen with Granite countertop with, and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Tenant pays all utilities. Before viewing this property...
Detroit News
Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower
A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
MetroTimes
This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages
If you've ever dreamed of ruling a kingdom, you can do so in this $2.5 million home in Rochester. Located at 2009 Victoria Hill Drive, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom (with two half-baths) castle lets anyone who enters it feel like every bit of royalty. The property comes equipped with a moat...
romulusgov.com
Kroger End of Summer Hiring Fair
Looking to get back to work? Come join our team! Kroger Delivery is hiring for all positions at our Romulus, MI fulfillment center.
fox2detroit.com
Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend. As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect. When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?. The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from...
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: This Southwest Detroit neighborhood will soon have a new pocket park and greenway
Until recently, Bieniek Park and Dingeman Park in Southwest Detroit’s Chadsey Condon neighborhood were often referred to as “ghost parks”, abandoned recreation areas that have fallen by the wayside. Ethelyn Carroll, a Southwest Detroiter and president of the area’s United Block Club Council, remembers how bad things...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: August 28, 1972
From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
thevarsitynews.net
10 W. Huron St.
One Bedroom Loft - Ten West Lofts has an upscale touch with downtown living. All lofts come with energy star appliances, including washer and dryer, on-demand hot water, high efficient heat and a/c. Each Loft includes hardwood floors, granite counter tops, Pella windows, key fob access and intercom system. Downtown...
deadlinedetroit.com
Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries
Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Chick-fil-A appears to be moving ahead with plans for a second Macomb County location
It looks like the Hall Road, Shelby Township store won’t be the only Chick-fil-A in Macomb County for too much longer. Here’s what we know about the next planned location.
msn.com
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
MetroTimes
The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
A delicious dish of food doesn't have to be an expensive one. With a plethora of dining options in the Detroit area, there are plenty for those on a budget. From delicious pupusas and sub sandwiches to burgers, tacos, and shawarma, we put together a list of a ton of tasty foods for under $10.
