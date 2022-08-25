Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
2 indicted on murder charges related to 2021 Providence shooting
A Rhode Island grand jury has returned an indictment charging two Providence men with murder related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann in Providence in 2021, according to a statement by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. The secret indictment — which took place on Aug. 24 —...
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect
8/28/22 UPDATE: Boston police said Sunday the victim had died from his injuries. A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to...
whdh.com
Officers arrest man in connection with shooting of teen in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Dorchester. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen Sunday in the Franklin Fields area. Police responded to gunshots detected on Stratton Street, where they found the boy suffering from a possible gunshot wound to his eye. Boston EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.
Hopkinton deputy police chief on leave pending investigation, police say
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter, who has been with the department for 30 years, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a statement by the department. The announcement, made by Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett on Saturday, stated that Porter had been told...
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Jashone Bullock of Dorchester accused of shooting 13-year-old in the eye
The Boston Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Sunday where a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the eye. Jashone Bullock, 21, of Dorchester was arrested on Wednesday and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous...
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Watertown News
Man Arrested for Home Invasion in Watertown, Was Seen with Firearm
The Watertown Police Department provided the following announcement:. On Monday, August 22nd, Watertown Police Department Officers responded to a residence on Lexington Street for a person outside of the home armed with a firearm. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect had fled the area in a motor vehicle. It was determined...
Authorities find suspect in 1986 murder of Massachusetts woman
The North Andover woman's body was found by workers in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in nearby Beverly.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
Man driving in Leominster gets slashed with boxcutter in arm and head after suspect flags him down to pull over, police say
A man is in the hospital recovering after being slashed with a boxcutter by a man who flagged the victim down while he was driving Thursday, police said. The victim told police he was driving on Marguerite Avenue when he was flagged down by a Black male. After the victim got out of his car, the suspect then pulled out a boxcutter and demanded money. The suspect then slashed the victim on the arm and head, according to the Leominster Police Department.
Lost dog: Westminster police search for owner of husky found near Cumberland Farms
Westminster police are searching for the owners of a lost husky dog found by during the early morning hours of Sunday near Cumberland Farms at 68 Main Street. Police released a photo of the dog on Facebook on Sunday morning that was shared more than 200 times. “We found this...
whdh.com
Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
msn.com
Meet Ben Linsky, the Boston police officer bringing his mental health background to the streets
As a young man rock-climbing and hiking through the quiet New England woods, Benjamin Linsky didn’t imagine he would one day know every inch of Boston’s Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, ground zero for the city’s drug addiction crisis. Yet as the summer sun fell below...
Dustin Wilson, Leominster man accused of beating, raping woman in NY hotel wanted in Mass. on 3 warrants, court documents show
A Leominster man accused of beating and raping a woman in a Central New York hotel room while armed with a police baton and a machete is also accused of threatening to cut another woman’s head off with a machete in Massachusetts earlier this year. Court records show Dustin...
msn.com
Man shot near Caribbean Carnival festivities on Saturday dies
A man who was shot late Saturday afternoon near the Caribbean Carnival festivities in Dorchester has died, according to Boston police. Officers responded to the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is near Harambee Park, around 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot, Boston police said in a statement on Sunday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
