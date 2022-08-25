Façade Grants Announced for Two Local Businesses

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the approval of two Façade Grant requests following Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s August Meeting.

Approved monies are given to applicants that demonstrate intent to beatify their property through signage, store conversion, or others methods as defined through the grant opportunity. An $808.14 request was approved for Memphis Cutz and a $1,100 request was approved for RFPC.

“We encourage all businesses within Princeton’ incorporated limits to apply for this opportunity. Whether a business is new, expanding, or simply renovating an existing location, every brick- and- mortar can qualify as long as they can meet application requirements.

Applications can be requested at 681-282-5703, s.lusk@princetonwv.gov., or soon electronically at pedawv.org.

Requests will be reviewed as funds are available.”- Samuel Lusk, Princeton Economic Development Director