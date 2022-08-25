ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise – MUSIC VIDEO (Classic Cars)

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise – MUSIC VIDEO (Classic Cars) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. MUSIC VIDEO to pictures of “Classic Cars” parked along, and...
ROYAL OAK, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
architecturaldigest.com

These 9 Cars Are Lincoln's Greatest Designs

The Lincoln brand was purchased by Ford Motor Company in 1922, and was immediately set up as a design-forward locus within the company’s headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan. In fact, Lincoln head (and family scion) Edsel Ford created the company’s first in-house design studio mainly to serve the advanced needs of Lincoln, which was intended to be a luxury brand, meant to compete with Cadillac and other top-tier marques.
DEARBORN, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants

A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know

Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
DETROIT, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: August 28, 1972

From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
WAYNE, MI
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

U-M Extends Apparel Partnership with HanesBrand for Wolverine Fanwear

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and HanesBrands, or HBI, today announced a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute Wolverine fanwear in the mass retail channel. HBI states it is the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel....
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
DETROIT, MI
theprp.com

Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows

You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
