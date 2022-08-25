Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise – MUSIC VIDEO (Classic Cars)
2022 Woodward Dream Cruise – MUSIC VIDEO (Classic Cars) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. MUSIC VIDEO to pictures of “Classic Cars” parked along, and...
dbusiness.com
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
architecturaldigest.com
These 9 Cars Are Lincoln's Greatest Designs
The Lincoln brand was purchased by Ford Motor Company in 1922, and was immediately set up as a design-forward locus within the company’s headquarters in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan. In fact, Lincoln head (and family scion) Edsel Ford created the company’s first in-house design studio mainly to serve the advanced needs of Lincoln, which was intended to be a luxury brand, meant to compete with Cadillac and other top-tier marques.
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
Detroit News
Refuel your stomach and car at Metro Detroit gas station restaurants
A french toast fried chicken sandwich atop sweet potato toast, drizzled with jalapeño maple syrup and topped with beef bacon is tempting. If you aren't already drooling, consider a brisket grilled cheese, Nashville chicken wrap or a Yemeni hot chicken sandwich, just to name a few of Hisham Diab's wild creations at Pump 5 Grille.
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know
Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: August 28, 1972
From the August 28, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. The new six-bay hangar at the Wayne Airport is in the skeleton stage now, but is expected to take shape quickly with the cement floor poured and support beams in place. Carhart Lumber has the $33,423 contract for the all-steel...
Slide reopens after riders go airborne at park in Michigan
A Michigan state park has reopened its "giant slide" after riders were filmed hurtling down at speeds that sent them momentarily airborne before crashing back down.
msn.com
Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated cheap eats in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Sugar Factory Detroit Opens at One Campus Martius on Aug. 29, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Sugar Factory Detroit Starts Serving Giant Sweets Downtown on Aug. 29. Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which claims to be...
It’s a Golden Age for Marijuana Users in Their Golden Years
Many senior citizens are settling into a THC-infused retirement
dbusiness.com
U-M Extends Apparel Partnership with HanesBrand for Wolverine Fanwear
The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and HanesBrands, or HBI, today announced a multiyear extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute Wolverine fanwear in the mass retail channel. HBI states it is the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel....
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
2 dead after 6-car crash on I-94 in Detroit
Michigan State Police say two people are dead after a six-car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott in Detroit overnight.
wrif.com
Michigan Serves as the Location of a New Christmas Movie
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
theprp.com
Watch Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio Vomit Onstage At Two Recent Live Shows
You could say that Anthony DiDio, vocalist for experimental metalcore outfit Vein.fm, unloaded on the audience during the band’s show at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck, MI this past Tuesday, August 23rd. In the below fan-filmed footage, you can see him empty the contents of his stomach on the stage mid-song.
