Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS

