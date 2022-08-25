Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
Paul Manafort told Insider he gave Trump data to Russians to lay the groundwork for future business deals
Paul Manafort denies that he shared polling data with Russians to help Trump win in 2016. Manafort says that he shared the information to lay the groundwork for future business deals. Manafort has previously failed to recall certain details about him sharing data with his associate. Donald Trump's 2016 campaign...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from holding office again.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got around to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT
Donald Trump left office in such disarray he omitted to return documents, per The New York Times. The documents remained in his possession until the FBI took them in a raid last week. Trump claims he declassified the documents, a suggestion that many pushed back against. Donald Trump opted not...
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’
Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicts U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both imprisoned in Russia, will be released in a two-for-two prisoner swap. The Hill reports that Richardson made the comments on Griner’s release on ABC‘s This Week. “I’m optimistic. I think...
