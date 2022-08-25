Read full article on original website
Related
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'
Cardi B's daughter is developing her own taste in music. In a video posted to the "WAP" hitmaker's Instagram stories Friday — that has since been replaced with new clips — Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari appears to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies "The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?"
People
Shia LaBeouf Reveals He and Wife Mia Goth Are Parents to a Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shia LaBeouf is sharing details about his baby for the first time. In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Mia Goth are parents to a 5-month-old daughter named Isabel. "I have a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
PETS・
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
People
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!. The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
All jokes aside, Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his wife Blake Lively. "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor, 45, wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a carousel of photos marking Lively's 35th birthday.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Drake Grows Hair Out, Debuts Slicked Back Curls (and Alter Ego) on Instagram
Drake is debuting a new 'do. The rapper, 35, shared a collection of photos to Instagram Thursday night showcasing his new hairstyle, complete with a short clip of the performer getting his hair done. In the photos, the Degrassi alum is seen sitting at a roulette table and stacking his...
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone is stepping out days after his wife of 25 years filed for divorce. The Rocky veteran, 76, made a surprise appearance at the screening for Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25 in New York City on Thursday. He kept things sleek and simple with an all-black...
Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and More 'Beverly Hills 90210' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Joe E. Tata
The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is remembering Joe E. Tata after his death. The actor, best known for playing Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the long-running series, died at the age of 86 after previously being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Many stars on the show reacted to the...
Linda Evangelista Shares What's In Her Birkin Bag: 'I'm Prepared for Everything'
Linda Evangelista is opening up about what's inside her bag!. In a video shared by British Vogue this week as part of the publication's "In the Bag" series, the supermodel, 57, showed off her bag which she said "dates back to 1985" and was gifted to her by Hermès as her first Birkin.
People
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Malika Haqq is sharing how her friend Khloé Kardashian is doing after Tristan Thompson's infidelity. Haqq, 39, was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. While there, she talked to the TV personality and executive producer about her years-long friendship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.
Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from NE-YO: 'Certain Things Can't Be Forgiven'
It appears that Crystal Renay has made up her mind about her decision to divorce NE-YO. In a video published by TMZ on Friday, Renay, 36, can be heard speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from the "So Sick" singer earlier this month. When asked if...
People
311K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0