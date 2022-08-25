ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcoUs_0hV8ITTH00

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Danger Force will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.

The network confirmed Thursday that it renewed the superhero comedy series for Season 3.

Danger Force is created by Christopher J. Nowak, Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen. The series follows four young people as they learn and master their superpowers and struggle to keep their identities a secret.

Cooper Barnes, Michael D. Cohen, Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan star.

Deadline said production on Season 3 is underway in Burbank, Calif. The season will kick off with a two-part event following the events of Season 2.

Season 3 will see Chapa (Flores), Miles (Gardenhigh), Mika (Heath) and Bose (Luhan) forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret. The group must reunite when their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat.

Danger Force premiered on Nickelodeon in March 2020. Season 2, which ended in July, was the No. 1 live-action program on cable among kids 6-11 and No. 1 in its Thursday premiere time slot.

The series airs on Nickelodeon and is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama Manifest is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4. The season will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards, the show follows the passengers of a turbulent flight who find upon landing that five years have passed and they now have supernatural powers.
TV SERIES
UPI News

No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14. It...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series. Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine --...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Schneider
Person
Cooper Barnes
Person
Michael D. Cohen
Deadline

Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries

Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Danger Force#Paramount
Rolling Stone

2022 VMAs: Taylor’s Bombshell, Nicki’s Triumph and Blackpink’s Star-Making Performance

Look, MTV — you knew she was trouble when she walked in. If you didn’t want Taylor Swift wreaking chaos at the MTV Video Music Awards, you shouldn’t have invited her. Tay sure knows how to make a glorious mess on her way to the exit. When she won Video of the Year at the end of the night, for her epic, self-directed “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” she casually dropped a bombshell. “I thought it would be fun to tell you that I have a brand new album coming out October 21,” she told the crowd. I swear...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: John Mulaney, Keke Palmer

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676. -- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910. -- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918. -- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Decider.com

Sydney Sweeney Under Fire After Posting Pics Of Mom’s 60th Birthday Bash That Some Say Was MAGA-Themed

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was accused of attending a MAGA-themed 60th birthday bash for her mom after she posted pictures of the event, which took place on Saturday, to her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress shared several photos and clips of the “hoedown”-themed celebration, where she can be seen sporting a cowgirl-inspired outfit, riding a mechanical bull and square dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) While the actress herself did not appear to make any political statements, one partygoer was spotted wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others were seen wearing MAGA-style hats, similar...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced Friday that it will be hosting a virtual documentary "festival" featuring original titles from the platform. Titled "DocFest," the six-week festival will see a new original documentary streaming on Peacock each Wednesday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. The documentaries, Peacock said,...
MOVIES
UPI News

Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the EP Between 1&2 and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk" on Friday. In "Talk That Talk," the members of Twice sing about waiting to hear "I love you" from a loved one.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
435K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy