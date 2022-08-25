'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Danger Force will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.

The network confirmed Thursday that it renewed the superhero comedy series for Season 3.

Danger Force is created by Christopher J. Nowak, Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen. The series follows four young people as they learn and master their superpowers and struggle to keep their identities a secret.

Cooper Barnes, Michael D. Cohen, Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan star.

Deadline said production on Season 3 is underway in Burbank, Calif. The season will kick off with a two-part event following the events of Season 2.

Season 3 will see Chapa (Flores), Miles (Gardenhigh), Mika (Heath) and Bose (Luhan) forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret. The group must reunite when their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat.

Danger Force premiered on Nickelodeon in March 2020. Season 2, which ended in July, was the No. 1 live-action program on cable among kids 6-11 and No. 1 in its Thursday premiere time slot.

The series airs on Nickelodeon and is also available to stream on Paramount+.