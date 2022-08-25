Read full article on original website
Men’s soccer Backyard Brawl features Top-10 matchup
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for the first time on Monday, Aug. 29, for a matchup at No. 7 Pitt. Kickoff at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of Monday night’s...
Dixon returns to WVU as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have David join our staff,” Riggs said. “His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff.”
Cox welcomes the challenge of playing a new position at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From an outside linebacker at North Dakota State to a spear at West Virginia. Jasir Cox had quite a few adjustments to make when joined the Mountaineers over the summer, but that’s exactly what he was looking for. Cox transferred to WVU to prove he...
West Virginia University Alumnus Andrew Caridi Named Director of Broadcasting
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women’s basketball. Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the mic. He has...
No. 21 WVU returns home for St. Francis matchup
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns home to play host to Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, Aug. 28. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. It’s Youth Soccer Day, with free admission for youth in eighth grade and...
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
Neal Brown Show Exclusive: breaking down the depth chart
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s officially game week for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers. The head coach hasn’t released an official starting lineup, but he did give some insight on the depth chart in an exclusive interview for the debut episode of the Neal Brown Show. As he has...
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
