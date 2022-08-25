Read full article on original website
The Loyola Academy football team was ready for prime time. Opening their season on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hoerster Field in Wilmette before a standing-room-only crowd and a national television audience on ESPN, the Ramblers put on a powerful performance to overwhelm perennial Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier of Cincinnati 44-20. The game was even more […] The post Ramblers make statement with ESPN, Ohio powerhouse visiting Hoerster Field in Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
The visiting Hersey Huskies outplayed New Trier from start to finish during their 31-0 victory over the Trevians on Friday, Aug. 26, in Northfield. The post New Trier offense is silent in opening-night loss to Hersey appeared first on The Record.
The Naperville North High School varsity football team opened their season with a dominant win on Friday, Aug. 26 against Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. The Huskies (1,0) defeated the Vikings (0,1) 40-21. The team was initially rattled by the Vikings’ tough defense, resulting in multiple false starts. Eventually, they...
A Northwestern Wildcats coach trolled Nebraska following their win on Saturday. The Wildcats topped the Huskers, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, Northwestern's offensive line coach trolled Nebraska coach Scott Frost for his previous vomiting comments. "And to think we only puked 4 times all camp," Kurt...
Sun and Sky meet in a second straight WNBA semifinal
Defending WNBA champion Chicago and Connecticut meet Sunday in the playoffs for the third straight year and a second straight time in the semifinals. The teams are 1-1 in those matchups, but for the past year, the Sky have dominated the Sun. Chicago won last season’s playoff series 3-1 on its way to the championship and followed that up by going 4-0 during the regular season against Connecticut. Those games were decided by an average of 4.5 points. While Chicago is hoping to repeat as champion, the Sun are in their fourth straight semifinal, but have never won a WNBA title.
Hammond high school's football put on probation, coaches reprimanded
The football program at a high school in Hammond has been placed on probation, because of how an assistant coach tried to recruit players from another school.
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine
Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
The Beat Cop’s guide to choo choo’s and cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews The Junction Diner. Located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park, they are known for serving their burgers, breakfasts, and kids’ meals on model trains that bring your food to you! Lt. Haynes also reviews Twisted Cookie, located at 7401 Madison St. in Forest Park. They are known for their variety of cookie creations, like cookie pies and shakes.
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
George Trois Group Chicago North Shore: Dual-Dining Destination
George Trois Group, the dual-concept dining destination from distinguished Chef Michael Lachowicz, has re-opened at 64 Green Bay Road in Chicago’s North Shore with a drastically updated look, feel, and menu. For 18 years – the first 10 of which were profoundly successful under the eponym of Restaurant Michael...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Security Breach At Chicago FBI Field Office
No one is hurt following a security breach at the FBI field office in Chicago. Officials say someone jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the office on the Near West Side. The person was detained and Chicago police took them to the hospital for evaluation. The facility remains secure.
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Man stabbed multiple times on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop. The man, 44, was standing on the platform about 2:30 a.m. in the 100-block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said. One of...
A Brand New Bag
Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
University of Chicago professor weighs in on the effects of student loan forgiveness
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a plan that has borrowers jumping for joy, and critics calling for more fiscal responsibility.So what will the impact of the student debt forgiveness plan be on the economy, and how will it be paid for? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tried to find out.Each login to her student loan account serves as painful reminder for Kaitie Gaimari. She's over $47,000 in debt, despite the payments she started making after graduate school six years ago."I've done the math," she said. "If I have kids, I will be paying for their school as well as paying off my...
Glenwood Lansing Road now open at IL 394 bridge
LYNWOOD, Ill. (August 25, 2022) – The Glenwood Lansing Road bridge over IL 394 is open once again after nearly five months of construction work. According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release from March, the construction work consisted of, “repairs to the bridge deck and structural steel, joint replacement, and a new deck overlay and approaches.”
