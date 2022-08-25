Read full article on original website
news9.com
2 Dead After Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a fatal crash along Highway 20 on Thursday morning,. Troopers say it was a head-on collision but have not yet been able to determine which vehicle crashed into the other. According to troopers, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a...
news9.com
OHP: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Car Crash In Wagoner County
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a car crash in Wagoner on Tuesday morning, according to OHP. The wreck occurred around 7:57 a.m. on US-69, about seven miles south of Wagoner, OK in Wagoner County, OHP said. Three people were in the car when the...
news9.com
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
news9.com
Fire Dept: Someone Drilling Into Gas Tanks May Have Started Car Fire At Tulsa Apartment
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at the Woodward Park Apartments on Wednesday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out just before noon and firefighters say this may an arson situation. Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department say the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined but investigators believe it is related to someone trying to steal gas. Firefighters say a drill and a gas can were found in the garage where the fire broke out.
news9.com
OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore
Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
news9.com
Man Accused Of leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say a man is behind bars accused of stealing a car from QuikTrip at 11th and Utica and leading officers on a chase. Police say they used their helicopter to follow the suspect so officers didn't have to get into a high-speed chase. According to police, the suspect,...
news9.com
'Fresh, & Poorly Done': Bad Paint Job Helps TPD Officers Catch Man Suspected Of Driving Stolen Car
Tulsa Police say a bad paint job helped officers catch a man suspected of driving a stolen car. According to police, an officer stopped the car at around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday near 41st and Memorial because the paper tag was expired. The officer then later discovered that the car was stolen.
news9.com
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Tulsa
An early-morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road at around 1 a.m. Fire officials say when crews arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say nobody...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
news9.com
Deputies: Bixby Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping & Assault
Tulsa County deputies arrested a Bixby man who's accused of holding a woman against her will in his home and assaulting her. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared Facebook pictures of Cory Bain-Holloway's arrest. Deputies said the victim escaped and ran to a neighbor's house after being held for one...
news9.com
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
news9.com
Construction Causing Issues For Tulsa Business Owners 11th & Lewis
A construction project to revamp the intersection of 11th and Lewis is proving to be a headache for drivers and businesses. It's been underway for about a year and doesn't have a completion date yet. "You know how people avoid construction zones and stuff like the flu, that's just human...
news9.com
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store
Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs
The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
news9.com
10 New Hangars Added To Claremore Regional Airport
The Oklahoma aviation community is celebrating the construction of 10 brand new hangars at Claremore Regional Airport. Folks in the aviation community said space to store airplanes is hard to find, making the new hangars in Claremore very popular. "It's hard to find a hangar in Oklahoma … anywhere we...
news9.com
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
news9.com
Air Force Veteran Receives New Home Thanks To Volunteers
A wounded Air Force veteran received something good today: the keys to his new house in Mounds!. It was all possible thanks to volunteers. News On 6's Ryan Gillin had the story.
news9.com
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse
A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
news9.com
Student To Be Disciplined After Bringing Toy Gun To Muskogee School
The Muskogee school district said a student will be disciplined after coming to school with a toy gel blaster gun. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson. They said the toy gun was broken and didn't have any gel balls in it.
news9.com
Loved Ones Remember Man Murdered In Chouteau
Friends and family of a man murdered last month said they want to set the record straight about what kind of man he was. They said he was a wonderful, kind person, who loved his family. Friends of Tylor said he was ambitious, a prankster, and most of all, he...
