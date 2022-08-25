ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inola, OK

2 Dead After Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released new details about a fatal crash along Highway 20 on Thursday morning,. Troopers say it was a head-on collision but have not yet been able to determine which vehicle crashed into the other. According to troopers, the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a...
HOMINY, OK
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169

Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
OWASSO, OK
Fire Dept: Someone Drilling Into Gas Tanks May Have Started Car Fire At Tulsa Apartment

Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at the Woodward Park Apartments on Wednesday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out just before noon and firefighters say this may an arson situation. Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department say the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined but investigators believe it is related to someone trying to steal gas. Firefighters say a drill and a gas can were found in the garage where the fire broke out.
TULSA, OK
OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes...
CLAREMORE, OK
Early-Morning Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Tulsa

An early-morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near Highway 412 and North Gilcrease Museum Road at around 1 a.m. Fire officials say when crews arrived, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say nobody...
TULSA, OK
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
TULSA, OK
Deputies: Bixby Man Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping & Assault

Tulsa County deputies arrested a Bixby man who's accused of holding a woman against her will in his home and assaulting her. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared Facebook pictures of Cory Bain-Holloway's arrest. Deputies said the victim escaped and ran to a neighbor's house after being held for one...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away

The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
CLAREMORE, OK
Construction Causing Issues For Tulsa Business Owners 11th & Lewis

A construction project to revamp the intersection of 11th and Lewis is proving to be a headache for drivers and businesses. It's been underway for about a year and doesn't have a completion date yet. "You know how people avoid construction zones and stuff like the flu, that's just human...
TULSA, OK
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store

Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
TULSA, OK
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs

The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
SAPULPA, OK
10 New Hangars Added To Claremore Regional Airport

The Oklahoma aviation community is celebrating the construction of 10 brand new hangars at Claremore Regional Airport. Folks in the aviation community said space to store airplanes is hard to find, making the new hangars in Claremore very popular. "It's hard to find a hangar in Oklahoma … anywhere we...
CLAREMORE, OK
Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Opioid Awareness Rally Held At Tulsa County Courthouse

A rally was held at the Tulsa County Courthouse today to bring attention to just how deadly fentanyl is and to show the impact the opioid crisis is having on the community. Several families said attending the rally helped them cope with their grief. “Christian was more than a grandson....
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Loved Ones Remember Man Murdered In Chouteau

Friends and family of a man murdered last month said they want to set the record straight about what kind of man he was. They said he was a wonderful, kind person, who loved his family. Friends of Tylor said he was ambitious, a prankster, and most of all, he...
CHOUTEAU, OK

