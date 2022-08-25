Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at the Woodward Park Apartments on Wednesday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out just before noon and firefighters say this may an arson situation. Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department say the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined but investigators believe it is related to someone trying to steal gas. Firefighters say a drill and a gas can were found in the garage where the fire broke out.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO