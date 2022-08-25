City of Princeton Announces Speed Limit Change on South Wickham Ave. from 30 to 25

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, recently instructed the City’s Public Works Department to replace the two 30 miles per hour signs on South Wickham with 25 miles per hour signage.

This change was also approved by the Princeton Police Department. It will impact approximately 0.42 miles of roadway connecting Rogers and Thorn streets. The change will have a direct impact on a number of residents, businesses, and organizations located along the avenue, including the Learning Treehouse, Princeton Storage, East River Automotive, Danieley’s, Princeton Sanitary Board, and others. The speed limit reduction will officially go into effect on September 1st.

“This idea is something that originated from community members that saw concern with the 30 mile per hour posted speed. With Learning Tree House located on the bottom end of the road, we want to create the best possible environment for our children and the parents that are coming and going. There is already a healthy amount of traffic on this roadway, but we believe there will be more in the coming years as our City continues to grow. We will consider further speed adjustments as needed”

– Mike Webb, Princeton City Manager.