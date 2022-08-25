Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella Cressman
Related
KOAT 7
Two people killed in Sunday morning shooting
A homicide investigation is underway, after two people were found dead Sunday morning in northeast Albuquerque. An Albuquerque police spokesman says officers responded to a shooting on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE. The officers discovered two victims at that location with gunshot wounds. The victims were declared dead at the scene.
Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. APD says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
rrobserver.com
Four arrested for DWI and one for narcotics at ENDWI checkpoint in Rio Rancho
Last Friday, RRPD conducted a DWI Checkpoint in the area of Unser & Northern, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. Officers arrested 4 intoxicated drivers, and 1 for a narcotics-related offense. On its Facebook site, the police department suggests: “If you plan on drinking, please plan a ride in...
An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former Employer
"An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer." —The New Mexican. Lisa Martinez—aged 61—is facing a second-degree felony of embezzlement: a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Man charged with beating 4-year-old James Dunklee to death wants to back out of plea deal
The four-year-old was found beaten to death at Zerrick Marquez' apartment near Louisiana and Central in December of 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Albuquerque Police show progress in investigating uses of force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest report from the outside group tasked with reviewing the Albuquerque Police Department’s use of force investigations shows the department is making progress towards acting within police policy. The group, known as the “External Force Investigation Team” (EFIT) calls APD’s progress “a marked improvement.” Run by an outside team of contractors […]
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
Albuquerque police arrest woman suspected of sneaking into businesses through open window panes
Not only was a woman arrested, but a second suspect was arrested.
Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes they've identified the window pane thief.
rrobserver.com
ABQ city councilor to compete in ‘Forged in Fire’
As an Albuquerque city councilor, Dan Lewis’ job is to help make policy. In his spare time, he also makes knives. And it’s bladesmithing that has landed the West Side legislator on a popular reality TV show. Lewis and his older brother, Tony, earlier this year filmed an episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition show. It will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigating South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
KRQE News 13
NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!
The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
Comments / 5