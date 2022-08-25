ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Two people killed in Sunday morning shooting

A homicide investigation is underway, after two people were found dead Sunday morning in northeast Albuquerque. An Albuquerque police spokesman says officers responded to a shooting on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE. The officers discovered two victims at that location with gunshot wounds. The victims were declared dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bryn Mawr Ne
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque Police show progress in investigating uses of force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest report from the outside group tasked with reviewing the Albuquerque Police Department’s use of force investigations shows the department is making progress towards acting within police policy. The group, known as the “External Force Investigation Team” (EFIT) calls APD’s progress “a marked improvement.” Run by an outside team of contractors […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABQ city councilor to compete in ‘Forged in Fire’

As an Albuquerque city councilor, Dan Lewis’ job is to help make policy. In his spare time, he also makes knives. And it’s bladesmithing that has landed the West Side legislator on a popular reality TV show. Lewis and his older brother, Tony, earlier this year filmed an episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition show. It will air on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy