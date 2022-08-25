Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
Hoover gets first win under Wade Waldrop in rout of Bartlett (Tenn.)
Wade Waldrop’s debut as the head coach of the Hoover football program did not end well, but a visit from an old coaching buddy north of the border was exactly what the Bucs needed for their home opener. The Class 7A fifth-ranked Bucs ran for more than 200 yards...
Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State
Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
HS football roundup: Gardendale falls, Briarwood wins on final play and Theodore rolls
Running back Caden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, as the Yellow Jackets earned a come-from-behind win to beat Gardendale (1-1) in the Rockets’ home opener at Driver Stadium. Gardendale built a 28-17 lead, as Tyler Nelson ran 15 times for...
Alabama 2024 commit Jaylen Mbakwe catches 37-yard touchdown on deep route in win over Hueytown
Jaylen Mbakwe is still one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The Alabama commit is currently rated as the sixth-best recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite, and the No. 1 recruit in the state. But, with his college future decided earlier this summer, Mbakwe is playing wide receiver for the top-ranked team in Class 6A and balling out in the process.
Clay-Chalkville’s playmakers stand out in 6A title rematch, help beat Hueytown
The AHSAA Class 6A title rematch had a few new faces and a couple of redefined roles. Hueytown was still looking for revenge after a late comeback last November came too late. But Clay-Chalkville entered Friday night after its starting quarterback and running back graduated. One junior wide receiver was unavailable for the second straight game.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
wbrc.com
It all starts here: College football kicks off in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football season officially kicks off at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery!. This Saturday, Jacksonville State will take on Stephen F. Austin. Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands, city officials say. This game is the first nationally televised college football game of the...
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
wvtm13.com
Allen Greene steps down as Auburn Director of Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene is stepping down less than five years after being hired. Learn more in the video above. According to Auburn University, Greene notified President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to depart "in order to pursue other professional interests."
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Benjamin Russell runs past Central-Clay County for road win
Benjamin Russell High School’s football program has staggered through mediocrity since Danny Horn’s last season as its coach, so perhaps the Wildcats found it satisfying — and provided solid evidence this will be a year of resurgence — by beating the master at his own game Friday night.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position
Here are seven names to be on the lookout for to be Auburn's next athletic director.
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
wbrc.com
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable hot & humid weather returns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat and humidity kicked back into high gear today, a trend that will carry with us into the start of the work week. First Alert AccuTrack Radar shows some lingering, isolated thundershowers around tonight, but they should fade away over the next hour or so. We are left with a partly cloudy sky and a warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s for Sunday morning with some patchy fog possible. Tomorrow will bring another dose of hot sunshine with highs climbing into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s in spots. More clouds will bubble up in the afternoon, and once again, we have a 40% chance of some pop-up showers and storms around. Otherwise, staying hot and humid!)
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
Celebrities and Philanthropists gather in Birmingham to celebrate inclusion at the KultureBALL 2022
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Celebrities and philanthropists are in Birmingham tonight to support acceptance of sensory inclusion. KultureCity hosted its ninth ball to promote more acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. The KultureBALL 2022 is a celebration of inclusion. KultureCity says its goal is to be more inclusive to those struggling with […]
