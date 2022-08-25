BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat and humidity kicked back into high gear today, a trend that will carry with us into the start of the work week. First Alert AccuTrack Radar shows some lingering, isolated thundershowers around tonight, but they should fade away over the next hour or so. We are left with a partly cloudy sky and a warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s for Sunday morning with some patchy fog possible. Tomorrow will bring another dose of hot sunshine with highs climbing into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s in spots. More clouds will bubble up in the afternoon, and once again, we have a 40% chance of some pop-up showers and storms around. Otherwise, staying hot and humid!)

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO