ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD uses public help to identify man who committed battery

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2VVT_0hV8GaCQ00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested for battery after being identified by the Fort Myers community.

Frank Joseph Sack was taken into custody for felony battery and a robbery incident that occurred on August 6th.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, the community played an important role in identifying Sack.

“Fort Myers Police Intelligence Unit surveillance and Detectives worked swiftly and diligently to put the pieces together from the events of the incident, once it was officially reported to police,” stated FMPD.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart

A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Update to deadly stabbing in Venice, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deadly stabbing left two dead in Venice, FL. Deputies of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were notified of the incident at about 5:00 p.m. on August 26th. According to a report from the SCSO, the first deputy arrived on the scene in the...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman reunited with car after it was stolen from her driveway

Naples Police Department reunites car with owner after it was stolen from her driveway. Sherry Beaver has had her van for 22 years she uses it for much of her daily needs including her frequent beach days. She keeps many of her personal essentials in it including her two walkers.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Intelligence#Violent Crime#Fmpd
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook

A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery

A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood

Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

AirTags lead to Immokalee man’s arrest for stealing CCSO generators

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man they say stole generators from license plate reader trailers in the Immokalee area. Deputies arrested Rene Garcia, 29, on Tuesday night after an investigation into the thefts. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was already holding Garcia for attempting to flee from a traffic stop for failing to obey a traffic signal that same day. Deputies say Garica also did not have a valid license.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School

A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
IMMOKALEE, FL
police1.com

Video: Deputies, good Samaritans ban together to save woman on bridge

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers and good Samaritans worked together to save a woman as she stood on the outside of a protective fence on a Florida overpass. The woman was reportedly threatening to jump off the overpass into traffic, but a deputy and a bystander reached through the protective fence and held onto the woman despite her attempts to get free from them, NBC 2 reported.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy