FMPD uses public help to identify man who committed battery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested for battery after being identified by the Fort Myers community.

Frank Joseph Sack was taken into custody for felony battery and a robbery incident that occurred on August 6th.

According to Fort Myers Police Department, the community played an important role in identifying Sack.

“Fort Myers Police Intelligence Unit surveillance and Detectives worked swiftly and diligently to put the pieces together from the events of the incident, once it was officially reported to police,” stated FMPD.